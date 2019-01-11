The Valley of the Moon Winery blends Sonoma Valley winemaking heritage of more than 150 years with a modern winery and sustainable viticulture.
The Stewart family purchased the winery in 2012 and has brought back the historic Madrone Vineyards — the name it first had when grapes were planted in 1863.
This red blend is labeled as a Tuscan, homage to the Italian immigrants who settled in the valley. It’s a bit of nearly every grape they grow: zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, syrah, merlot, sangiovese, souzão, barbera, petite sirah and pinot noir.
The diverse blend has dark fruit flavors, soft tannins and a rich finish.
Sherry: “Fruity raspberry and plum with a touch of leather on the finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Chris: “An herbal and leathery bouquet with flavors of cherry, blueberry and plum.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $13.50 to $17
Coming next week: Rich & Creamy Chardonnay
