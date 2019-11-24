Grapes and wine styles are somewhat subject to fads but winemaking on the island of Sicily dates back some 4,000 years.
Today the fifth generation of the Pozzi family is making wine there, including this vintage of the indigenous nero d’avola.
For many years wines from Sicily were used for blending — especially this grape — but thanks to quality improvements the varietal now stands on its own.
This vintage is made without oak to showcase berry and red fruit flavors but the grape can be suitable for aging.
It’s full-bodied, intense and rustic.
Sherry: “Tart and vibrant raspberry flavor with notes of blackberry and cherry.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A fig bouquet with flavors of raspberry and vanilla and a dry finish.” (3.5 stars out of 5)
Available from $10 to $13.
