One of the reasons why chardonnay remains the country’s top-selling wine variety — with 20 percent of the market — is because of its versatility.
Do you want a full bodied oaky and buttery wine that is aged on the lees or do you prefer a light and crisp quaff? Chardonnay is like a blank canvas waiting to be turned into a winemaker masterpiece.
This wine uses grapes from across the Napa Valley and creates a chardonnay with some depth accentuated by orchard fruit and citrus flavors. It’s a middle-of-the-road when it comes to chardonnay profiles and that’s OK.
Sherry: “Medium-bodied with citrus flavors of lime and lemon and oaky finish. “(3 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A bouquet of pineapple with flavors peach, lemon and other citrus notes.” (3.25 stars out of 5)
Available from $19 to $22.
Coming next week: Portada Winemakers Selection Red
