Five generations of the Maggio and Reynolds family make up Oak Ridge Winery on 7,500 acres in the Lodi wine region of California between the Sierra Nevada foothills and the San Francisco Bay.
It is here where zinfandel vines can live up to 100 years and all of this wine comes from gnarly vines at least 50 years old. This is a big and robust wine that is dense and dark with very prominent berry, fruit and spice flavors. A delicious wine that would make a great summer barbecue companion.
Sherry: “A bouquet of cinnamon and clove. Medium-bodied with flavors of clove, spices and blueberry.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Chris: “A blackberry nose with flavors of blueberry and vanilla with a very smooth finish.” (3.75 stars out of 5)
Available from $19 to $21.
Coming next week: Prophecy Rose
