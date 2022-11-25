Former NFL star, Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams building brand of cannabis | Here Weed Go! podcast

This week on Here Weed Go!, host Eddie Celaya sits down with former NFL running back Ricky Williams, winner of the 1998 Heisman Trophy, and now co-owner and face of his own budding cannabis brand Highsman.
Williams sat down along with Highsman CEO Eric Hammond, to talk about how Williams was introduced to cannabis, what it's like being a cannabis pioneer in professional sports and what sets his brand apart from other celebrity fronted brands in a super-competitive market.
- Highsman website: https://www.highsman.com/
- Here Weed Go! official linktree (access to social media pages, Here Weed Go! local newsletter and other content from host Eddie Celaya): https://linktr.ee/hereweedgo
- More content from host Eddie Celaya can be found at TucsonMarijuanaGuide.com. You can also follow him on Instagram @reporterEddie.