LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers the following new programs for support, understanding and compassionate listening:
Grief Circle
- Tuesdays, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
- 10 a.m. to noon
- Facilitators: Jean Pagliaro and Beth Allen
- Cost: $15 for four-week series
- Registration deadline: Aug. 21
This group is for those who are grieving the death of someone they loved. It is a safe place to share your thoughts, feelings and concerns about what is happening to you. It is a place where you can talk about your loss with other people who understand, because they are also grieving. Sometimes, friends and family, although well-intentioned, may not understand the meaning of your loss and the depth of your pain. The support of others on the same journey can provide a great deal of comfort and healing.
Divorce recovery
- Mondays, Sept. 10, 17, 24; Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
- 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Facilitator: Audrey Lucier
- Cost: $20 for eight sessions, includes workbook
- Registration deadline: Aug. 27
This new group meets Monday evenings for eight weeks and offers support and a path for healing from divorce, separation or the end of a long-term romantic relationship. The negative emotions that accompany divorce can be overwhelming. Anger, anxiety, regrets and resentments can make it difficult to deal with the challenges of rebuilding your life. In this group, we will learn practices based in self-compassion to help you heal, forgive and form new loving relationships.
Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.
