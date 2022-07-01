 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
AP

Germany wants ads, influencers to note use of beauty filters

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — German state officials said Friday that they want advertisers and social media influencers to label any photos that have used so-called beauty filters.

Critics argue that the filters, which offer easy ways to touch up images and remove supposed blemishes, promote unrealistic standards of beauty particularly among women and girls.

The dpa news agency quoted Hamburg's state minister for equality, Katharina Fegebank, saying that digital tools should not determine what is considered beautiful or not.

A majority of officials from Germany's 16 states want the federal government to come up with legislation that would require the labeling of images and videos where beauty filters were used to enhance a person's face, skin or hair.

This would apply to commercial advertising and influencers with a significant number of followers, Fegebank was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marina Kay Mattison

Marina Kay Mattison

CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Life’s a beach, and I’m just playing in the sand.” Marina Kay Mattison, 27, earned her angel wings on June 21, 2022, at home…

Rick James Schermerhorn

Rick James Schermerhorn

LA CROSSE — Rick James Schermerhorn, 48, was unjustly taken from this world on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home. Rick was born December 28, …

Alyssa Jo Betz "Lu"

Alyssa Jo Betz "Lu"

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Alyssa Jo Betz “Lu” of La Crosse passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022, in her home at the young age of 15. A visitation w…

Rachel G. Gundersen

Rachel G. Gundersen

LA CROSSE — She was unstoppable. No one knows how she did it, but it does not matter. We loved her, and she loved us.

Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf

Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf

DE SOTO—Mary Lynn (Harding) Ghelf, age 60, loving mother of three and adoring wife to husband Kirk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded …

Keith I. Wergeland

Keith I. Wergeland

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE—Keith I. Wergeland, 71, of the Village of Lake Hallie, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a four-year battle…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for getting back in the dating game post-divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News