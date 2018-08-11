Pam Gillaspie will speak to women at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Bethany Church about “Savvy, God’s Truth for a Life that Works.”
Gillaspie has a passion and fervor for women to know the Lord and his word.
Pre-register today at bethanychurchlax.org. The cost is $5 per woman to cover the costs, which can be paid Monday evening. There will be light refreshments. There is no child care available. If you have any questions, contact Bethany Church at 608-781-2466 or info@bethanyefc.org.
