Great last-minute holiday gifts you can print or email

The holiday countdown has begun, and Christmas will be here in no time. You might be worried there's not much time left to ship something to a family member, friend or colleague. But if you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, never fear. There are plenty of thoughtful last-minute gifts that won't make it look like you scrambled to get something.

We've rounded up a list of awesome gift options you can print and wrap (or email) in seconds. And we've included options for every budget and interest. So whether your recipient is into travel, concerts, travel or reading the latest novels, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Here are three of CNET's favorite great last-minute holiday gift ideas that you can purchase online and send via email, and for more choices, check out our full list at CNET.com.

Airbnb: The gift of travel

CNET TAKE: Give the gift of travel with an Airbnb card. Cards are only available digitally, but since you can apply the funds toward any booking, it shouldn't be a problem. With Airbnb, the giftee can pick their own destination, amenities and length of stay. The card doesn't ever expire, but it must be linked to their account within 90 days of purchase, so make sure you let them know that when you give it to them. Card amounts run from $25 to $2,000 when you purchase directly from Airbnb.

Scribd: The gift of reading

CNET TAKE: Got a friend or family member who just can't get enough to read? Why stop at giving a single book or magazine subscription when you can gift someone a virtually unlimited supply?

Scribd, for example, costs $12 a month, a price that includes unlimited access to Scribd's library of e-books, audiobooks, magazines and other media. You can give a six-month gift subscription for $60 or a year for $120.

Stubhub: The gift of a performance

CNET TAKE: There's nothing better than seeing a live performance, especially after you've been hunkering down during the winter months. Give them something to look forward to when the ice thaws with last-minute concert tickets from StubHub. Catch performances from Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Adele, Andrea Bocelli, Harry Styles and more.

If live music isn't their style, you can give them the gift of laughter with performances from comedic legends such as Steve Martin and Martin Short and others. StubHub also carries tickets to Broadway-style musicals and local ballet performances if you're looking to spend a classy night out.

