Hartford city council, mayor want local airport closed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford city council has joined the city's mayor in calling for the closure of the Hartford-Brainard Airport, a small airfield used by flight schools, public safety flights and entertainers who come to town.

The council unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution to close the airport earlier this month, the Hartford Courant reported Monday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin started campaigning in 2015 to close the airport.

Takeoffs and landings at the airport, which sits on 200 acres of land south of the city's downtown, have fallen by 30% between 2010 and 2020. That's according to Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees the airfield.

“It is in the best interest of the city of Hartford and the Greater Hartford community, for environmentally-friendly, economic opportunities that will create hundreds, if not thousands of jobs, and we can enjoy our natural resource, which is the Connecticut River,” said Hartford City Councilman James Sanchez, who sponsored the closure resolution.