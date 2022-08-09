 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AC casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal

  • Updated
  • 0
Atlantic City Casino Smoking

A woman smokes a cigarette while playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. On Aug. 9, a group of casino dealers pushing for a ban on indoor smoking in the casinos rejected a proposal to create designated outdoor smoking areas that workers could opt out of staffing.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing.

Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, said Tuesday the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers.

“The so-called opt-out idea only forces workers to risk their health for a paycheck," he said. "It is not a solution at all.

“A casino worker living paycheck to paycheck should not have to risk their health by working in a smoking area just to get by," he said. "But that’s exactly what would happen, and the most vulnerable workers would suffer most. Legislators should recognize the problematic scenario this would create and reject this half-baked idea.”

People are also reading…

Last week dealers said that creating true outdoor smoking areas “could be a workable solution as long as no worker is exposed to secondhand smoke.”

But having any casino workers assigned to those areas — or evening having to pass through them on their way to other places in the casino — is not acceptable to them.

A bill that would ban smoking inside Atlantic City's nine casinos has sat untouched in the Democrat-controlled state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year's session, even though Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it if it passes.

As of Tuesday, no legislative committee hearings had been scheduled for the bill, to which half the state Legislature has signed on as sponsors or co-sponsors.

The bill would close a loophole in New Jersey's indoor smoking law that makes casinos virtually the only indoor workplaces in the state where smoking continues to be allowed.

The Casino Association of New Jersey, the trade association for Atlantic City's casinos, opposes a smoking ban, fearing it would lead to job and revenue losses. Smoking opponents reject those assertions, pointing to places in other states where non-smoking casinos are outperforming competitors that allow it.

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems. The Senate has approved the slimmer but still substantial compromise package, and it heads next to the House. It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and making the most sizable investment ever in fighting global warming. A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year. It also applies $300 billion federal deficit reduction.

Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

A divided Senate has voted to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill. The sprawling measure contains many of President Joe Biden’s climate, energy, health and tax goals. United Democrats pushed the 755-page measure toward Senate approval early Sunday. Before reaching final passage, senators plodded through a nonstop pile of amendments that seemed certain to last hours. The package is a dwindled version of earlier multitrillion-dollar bills from Biden that Democrats failed to advance. The measure has become a partisan battleground over inflation, gasoline prices and other issues that polls show are driving voters. The House, where Democrats have a slender majority, could give the legislation final approval next Friday.

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana's Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it's concerned the law will hinder the company's and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.

EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?

EXPLAINER: Is Alex Jones’ trial about free speech rights?

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at the start of his Texas defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Jones says the case is an assault on the First Amendment. Lawyers for the parents suing him say his repeated false claims about the shooting fall well outside the bounds of protected speech. Jones appeared to sabotage his chance to fully argue that his statements were protected by refusing to turn over evidence to the plaintiffs. That led the judge to essentially declare the plaintiffs the winner before the trial began. Instead, the trial is about how much Jones must pay.

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's wife says her husband wants to subpoena the records of the country’s top infectious disease expert. Paul’s wife, Kelley, made the comments during the political speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic Saturday in western Kentucky. She waded into the dispute between her husband and Dr. Anthony Fauci while promoting her husband's bid for a third term. Sen. Paul is being challenged by Democrat Charles Booker, a former state lawmaker. He told the crowd that Paul votes against the interests of Kentuckians. Booker denounced Paul as a “terrible senator” and an “embarrassment” to the state.

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Country superstar Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman from the Oklahoma investment family. Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020 received plenty of attention once it yielded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. However, her fellow honoree Hill, through her Lyda Hill Philanthropies, was also an early donor to what would become the Moderna vaccine. The 2022 honorees will receive their medals in a private ceremony in New York on Oct. 13.

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories have come about by staying out of it. It's a counterintuitive turn for Biden, who's long promoted his decades of Capitol Hill experience. Biden’s aides chalk up his victories to the fact that he's playing the role of cheerleader rather than legislative quarterback. Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says that in Biden's heart, he's a U.S. senator. And because of that, Tester says Biden "understands allowing this to work is how you get it done.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will your kids need help making friends post-pandemic pause?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News