After 10 month strike, nurses vote to stick with union

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted Monday to continue to be represented by their union after a nearly 10-month strike that was resolved in January.

The National Labor Relations Board livestreamed the vote count, with the final tally being 302-133 to retain the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the Telegram & Gazette reported. Nurses voted yes or no in response to the question, “Do you wish to be represented for purposes of collective bargaining by MNA?”

The National Right to Work Foundation had backed a petition to drop the union.

The hospital, which is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, said in a statement that it “respects the decision of its nurses to continue to be represented by the MNA.”

Longtime nurse and co-chair of the bargaining unit Marlena Pellegrino told the newspaper she felt totally vindicated by the outcome.

“This has been a grueling battle, but we maintained our honor and dignity and union rights we’ve fought for for 22 years, it could make you cry,” she said.

