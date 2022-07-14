 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP PHOTOS: Spain´s bull runs return with thrills, emotion

  • Updated
  • 0

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Pamplona is once again a sea of red and white as the frenzied madness of the San Fermín running of the bulls festival returns with adrenaline, emotion and passion following a two-year suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

From the start on July 6, the tension and excitement was palpable.

Tens of thousands of people donning the customary white trousers and shirt with red sash and neckerchief packed the town hall square for the traditional “chupinazo” firework that kicks off the nine-day San Fermín festival.

After that, it has been a nonstop party, spiced up with the electrifying running of the bulls each morning at 8 a.m.

The festival reunited friends and families from all over.

Joe Distler, 70, from New York, has been coming and running for the past 50 years but says he was sad to miss the past two editions.

“It´s incredible. Two years without Pamplona was very, very bad,” he said, speaking in Spanish. “How lucky to be with friends here this year in Pamplona. Fabulous. Hopefully next year there will be no more COVID.”

People are also reading…

Pamplona’s population of around 200,000 bloats to nearly a million during San Fermín. For many foreigners, especially Americans, Australians and Britons, it´s a “bucket list” thing they have to do.

“It´s amazing atmosphere, amazing people, amazing opportunity to celebrate. We love it here,” said 21-year-old Harvey Miller, of Philadelphia, who was making his first trip with his sisters, Ashlei, 30, and Kayla, 23.

“I think people are trying to make up for lost time because two years off, that´s a while,” Miller said. “So, everyone is going extra hard this time around and the festival is bigger and better than ever.”

They, like many, also know of the festival from Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises,” which is deemed to have made it internationally famous.

Martín Chozas, 76, from Spain was also a first timer.

¨This is like going to heaven,” said Chozas, adding that he felt “the shivers” when he arrived. He planned to stay “as long as the body puts up with it.”

The festival highlight is undoubtedly the morning “encierros,” or runs, that see hundreds of people of all ages — mostly men — testing their agility and bravery to run like mad with six fighting bulls and their guiding steer along an 875-meter (956-yard) route to Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

People watch the run from balconies, doorways and street barriers as well on television and the internet.

On the fringes, there is a wealth of great restaurants and tapa bars, while street bands, spontaneous parties and shows for children all go to place it among the most popular festivals in the world.

Gorings, meanwhile, are a feature everyone braces for but hopes they won´t occur.

In the the seven runs held till Wednesday, there have been just four gorings, none seriously. In general, the bulls seem content to ignore the runners unless they are provoked or teased.

Eight people were gored during the last festival in 2019. Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

The response to injuries during the runs is rapid. People can be treated directly by Spanish Red Cross medics or in the bullring surgery area. Many don't end up having to be taken to a city hospital.

Pamplonians and visitors will pack the town hall square once again at midnight Thursday to sing the mournful “Poor Me” (Pobre de mi) traditional balad that bids goodbye to the festival before singing the rousing “First of January” (Uno de enero) jaunty song that looks ahead to the festival the following year.

Before the pandemic, the festival was last suspended during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

Ciarán Giles reported from Madrid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

President Joe Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.” Biden also has a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who've been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.” He tells reporters while spending the weekend in Delaware that he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Leaders around the world are condemning the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed it as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is being spearheaded by Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. Autry says their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws. She said the proposal is in the fundraising stage

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters

White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters

The Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible and wearing masks indoors. The warning comes as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country. The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors pressed the importance of getting booster doses, and says people shouldn't wait until the fall when vaccines targeted at the variants in addition to the original strain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans are taking better care of their health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News