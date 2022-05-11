 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

  • Updated
  • 0

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.7% to 19,967.25 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.5% to 3,082.50.

That followed the release of data showing inflation at 2.1% in April in annual terms, up 0.4% over the previous quarter.

Surging inflation is prompting central banks and governments in many countries to rein in support provided to markets and businesses during the height of the pandemic.

The moderation of price increases in China raised expectations authorities will opt for more stimulus spending to counter the impact of shutdowns in many major cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

“In the context of the inflation landscape elsewhere in the world, China is in a very sweet spot at the moment, markets today are pricing that it gives China’s government room to unleash some juicy stimulus," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

People are also reading…

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.2% to 26,213.64, while the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher to 7,057.40. In Seoul, the Kospi slipped 0.1% to 2,594.43.

Investors are awaiting the release later Wednesday of the Labor Department's report on consumer prices for April. On Thursday, it will release its report on producer prices, or wholesale prices that impact businesses, for April.

Such data influence the Federal Reserve's strategy on interest rates and other monetary policy. The concern is that aggressive action to tame inflation might cause the economy to tip into recession.

“Some wait-and-see is largely in place, as participants refrain from taking on excessive risks while awaiting how markets will react to the expected decline in US CPI –- the first in seven months," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.

The S&P 500 wound up 0.2% higher at 4,001.05 after giving up most of an early gain of 1.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 32,160.74.

The Nasdaq composite rose 1% to 11,737.67.

Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, accounted for much of the S&P 500's turnaround. Apple rose 2.2% and Microsoft rose 2.2%.

Gains in communication and health care stocks also helped lift the market, outweighing declines in financial, real estate and other sectors.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.99% from 3.08% late Monday.

Treasury yields have been rising and stocks have been extremely volatile recently as Wall Street adjusts to the central bank's moves to raise interest rates from historic lows to fight persistently rising inflation, which is at its highest levels in four decades.

The central bank has raised its benchmark rate from close to zero, where it sat for much of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, it indicated it will double the size of future increases.

Higher prices on raw materials, shipping and labor have been cutting into corporate financial results and forecasts. Many companies have been raising prices on everything from clothing to food, raising concerns that consumers will eventually cut spending, which would hurt economic growth.

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has only increased worries about rising inflation. The conflict pushed already high oil and natural gas prices even higher, while putting more pressure on costs for key food commodities like wheat, Wheat prices are up more than 40% for the year.

U.S. crude oil prices are up about 36% in 2022. The U.S. benchmark gained $2.33 to $102.09 per barrel on Wednesday in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell 3.2% on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the international basis for pricing oil, jumped $2.45 to $104.91 per barrel.

In currency dealings, the dollar slipped to 130.33 Japanese yen from 130.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.0541 from $1.0532.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

For Parkland survivor, a long road to recovery from trauma

Eden Hebron witnessed a gunman kill a close friend and two other students on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. More than a year later, the trauma still weighed heavily on Eden and other students. Eden's parents eventually sent her to a mental health facility in California. There, she had little contact with the outside world. She went through therapy and treatment alongside a handful of other teens. She moved back to Florida and now studies in New Jersey. Her long journey in recovery isn't unique _ others who've survived shootings grappled with trauma for years. Eden shares her story to help others and says she feels for those who don't have the same resources.

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world

Vice President Kamala Harris has urged graduates of Tennessee State University to apply their leadership skills to help tackle the many challenges posed by an unsettled world. Harris gave the undergraduate commencement speech Saturday at the historically Black university in Nashville. She told the graduates they stand “on the brink of a new frontier.” She pointed to the prospects of more breakthroughs in technology and medical research. But with war raging in Ukraine, risks from climate change and basic freedoms under threat in the United States, she says graduates are stepping off into an uncertain future.

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls

Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls

Former Vice President Mike Pence says a leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide could have favorable impacts for anti-abortion candidates in midterm elections across the country. Pence spoke Thursday night at a fundraiser for a crisis pregnancy center in South Carolina. He says he feels Americans are "looking for women and men who are willing to stand up unapologetically for the cause of life this year and in the years to come.” The early-voting state and its white Evangelical Christian voters would be a critical base of support if Pence seeks the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. This is his second visit to the state in less than a week. 

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

For the first time, the U.S. came close to providing health care for all for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic. But it was for just one condition — COVID-19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for the uninsured dries up. Lack of an insurance card could become a barrier to timely care for COVID. A $20 billion government program that paid the pandemic bills of uninsured people has been shut down. Special Medicaid COVID coverage likely faces its last months. But the virus is not contained. And safety-net hospitals and clinics are seeing sharply higher operating costs. They fear they won’t be prepared if there’s another surge.

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

Oh, rats! As New Yorkers emerge from pandemic, so do rodents

The deepest fears of some New Yorkers are crawling to the surface as the metropolis continues its recovery from the pandemic. As diners shunned the indoors for outdoor dining, so did the city’s rats in numbers that data suggests have been the highest in more than a decade. As conditions improve, both populations are rebounding. So far this year, people have called in some 7,400 rat sightings to the city's service request line. That's the most ever for the first four months of the year. Mayor Eric Adams is hoping that padlocked curbside garbage bins will help spiff up streets and keep rodents away from trash.

Watch Now: Related Video

Should you move for freelance work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News