 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Attorney general denies hospital systems' merger bid

  • 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The proposed merger of Rhode Island's two largest health care organizations was denied Thursday by the state attorney general's office, which concluded that it would likely lessen competition and hurt health care costs, quality and access.

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha in denying the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England said the merged company would have so much market power that it would be in violation of state and federal trust laws.

“Put simply, if this extraordinary and unprecedented level of control and consolidation were allowed to go forward, nearly all Rhode Islanders would see their health care costs go up, for health care that is lower in quality and harder to access,” Neronha said.

If the companies are allowed to merge, they would control 75% of all inpatient acute care hospital beds in Rhode Island; 80% of the Rhode Island market for inpatient hospital care; and 79% of the Rhode Island market for inpatient psychiatric care, he said.

People are also reading…

He also said that the systems failed to demonstrate the financial feasibility of a merger.

“Lifespan and Care New England are each currently in tenuous financial condition,” the decision said.

“Faced with an ongoing pandemic, and despite cash infusions from federal relief funds, the parties’ own financial projections raise a substantial concern of a combined Lifespan/CNE becoming financially unstable within a few years,” the decision said.

The state attorney general's office will also join the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the transaction, he said.

Voicemail messages were left with spokespeople for both Lifespan and Care New England.

The organizations last February announced they had signed a merger agreement that included a collaboration with Brown University’s medical school to create what they called an integrated statewide health care system.

There had been previous efforts to merge, but the latest effort was prompted by increased cooperation between the organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lifespan, the larger of the systems, operates Rhode Island, the Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Newport and Bradley hospitals. Care New England runs Women & Infants, Kent and Butler hospitals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Protesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge Saturday though access remained blocked while other demonstrations ramped up in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation.

US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials on Tuesday accused a conservative financial news website with a significant American readership of amplifying Kremlin propaganda and alleged five media outlets targeting Ukrainians have taken direction from Russian spies.

Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

Canada protests sound common refrain: 'We stand for freedom'

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadians who have occupied downtown Ottawa, disrupted travel and trade with the U.S. and inspired copycat protests from New Zealand to the Netherlands sound a common note when asked about their motivation: Decisions about their health shouldn't be made by the government.

Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund

Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 taxpayer refund

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers used his election year State of the State address on Tuesday to call on the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve his plan to send $150 to every taxpayer in Wisconsin, saying inaction by lawmakers now while people are suffering is “baloney.”

Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl advertisers this year want Americans to forget about pandemic woes and focus on the future: of electric vehicles, mind reading Alexas, robots and cryptocurrency — and also to harken back to the nostalgic past of '90s movies like “Austin Powers” and “The Cable Guy.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The importance of striving for financial intimacy in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News