Beaumont, Spectrum announce start of new health system

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Two of the state's largest health care providers have merged to form a new nonprofit health system.

Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health are expected Tuesday to start operating the new system, which will temporarily be known as BHSH System.

BHSH System will have 11,500 physicians, advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses, according to officials. It will operate 22 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the state.

The new system's board includes seven members appointed from Beaumont Health and seven from Spectrum.

Spectrum Health President and Chief Executive Tina Freese Decker will serve in the same roles at BHSH System. Beaumont Health Board Chair Julie Fream will serve as incoming BHSH System chair. A national search is underway for BHSH Beaumont Health's president.

“As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations," Decker said Monday in a news release. “Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health.”

Officials said Monday that Beaumont and Spectrum patients and health plan members are encouraged to access care in the same ways they currently do. All patients will continue to have access to their same sites of care, physicians and health providers, and insurance plans.

Beaumont had been looking for a partner. A deal to merge with Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois was deeply criticized and fell apart.

