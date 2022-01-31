 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beaumont, Spectrum announce start of new health system

  • 0

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Two of the state's largest health care providers have merged to form a new nonprofit health system.

Southfield-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health are expected Tuesday to start operating the new system, which will temporarily be known as BHSH System.

BHSH System will have 11,500 physicians, advanced practice providers and more than 15,000 nurses, according to officials. It will operate 22 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations across the state.

The new system's board includes seven members appointed from Beaumont Health and seven from Spectrum.

Spectrum Health President and Chief Executive Tina Freese Decker will serve in the same roles at BHSH System. Beaumont Health Board Chair Julie Fream will serve as incoming BHSH System chair. A national search is underway for BHSH Beaumont Health's president.

“As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations," Decker said Monday in a news release. “Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health.”

People are also reading…

Officials said Monday that Beaumont and Spectrum patients and health plan members are encouraged to access care in the same ways they currently do. All patients will continue to have access to their same sites of care, physicians and health providers, and insurance plans.

Beaumont had been looking for a partner. A deal to merge with Advocate Aurora Health in Illinois was deeply criticized and fell apart.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 risks of untreated concussions

5 risks of untreated concussions

Concussions pose potentially significant health issues no matter their severity. Despite this, as many as five in 10 concussions aren’t reported or detected.

State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations

State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations in Nebraska exceeds the level that was supposed to trigger new restrictions from the state, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said those aren't needed now because hospitals are already limiting surgeries to preserve capacity.

Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

MENDON, Mass. (AP) — A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man's family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Smartphones might be impacting your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News