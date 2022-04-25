 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Beijing districts placed under lockdown as cases mount

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — China’s capital Beijing began testing millions of residents and shutting down residential and business districts Monday amid a new outbreak of COVID-19.

While only just more than 40 cases have been found in the city of more than 21 million since the outbreak surfaced Friday, authorities have implemented extreme measures to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Residents were staying home and stocking up on food as a safeguard against the possibility that they could be confined indoors, as has happened in multiple cities including the financial hub of Shanghai.

The central city Anyang, along with Dandong on the border with North Korea, also announced lockdowns as the omicron variant spreads across the vast country.

China's borders remain largely closed as its hardline response and the pandemic's economic impact continue to grow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality. That's according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding discussions of racism and sexuality, not cutting them back. Roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. But there are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments. In the Virginia governor’s race last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin won after campaigning on boosting parental involvement in schools.

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla 1Q earnings 7 times more than year ago on strong sales

Tesla has reported first-quarter net earnings over seven times greater than a year ago. The electric vehicle and solar panel company reported strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China. Tesla made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. According to data provider FactSet, that soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $18.76 billion, also beating estimates of $17.85 billion.  

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa. The CDC says it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.” 

McCarthy's push to ascend to House speaker relies on Trump

McCarthy's push to ascend to House speaker relies on Trump

The next House speaker could very well hail from California, but if Republicans take control, that leader won't come from the part of the state represented by the current speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is a son of California’s Central Valley, a farming and oil-pumping heartland. It's a swath of rural conservatism amid California’s progressive politics. McCarthy is depending on Donald Trump's support to win back the House in November and seize the speaker's gavel. But this past week, McCarthy’s future as GOP leader was thrown into jeopardy after audio was released of him telling fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the Capitol riot that Trump should resign.

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death

Oldest Texas death row inmate executed for officer’s death

Texas’ oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Carl Wayne Buntion was given a lethal injection Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby. Buntion’s attorneys had claimed his execution would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time had passed following his conviction. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay the execution. At 78, Buntion was the oldest person Texas has put to death in modern times. He was also the first inmate executed in Texas in 2022.

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed

The Justice Department says it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary. A judge in Florida on Monday ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs. Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said Tuesday that officials believe the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” The CDC continues to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determines a mandate is necessary, the Justice Department will file an appeal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News