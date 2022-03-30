 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

Biden US Singapore

President Joe Biden speaks alongside Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Washington.

 Patrick Semansky - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits to directly people's home and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

Concerned about COVID-19?

