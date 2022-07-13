 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bill Gates gives $20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'

  • Updated
  • 0
Philanthropy-Gates-Gift

FILE - Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks at a news conference during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, May 25, 2022. Gates, concerned about the “significant suffering” caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday, July 13, 2022 that he will donate $20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending. The donation, combined with longtime board member Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s $3.1 billion gift last month, brings The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s endowment to approximately $70 billion, making it one of the largest in the world.

 Markus Schreiber - staff, AP

Bill Gates, concerned about the “significant suffering” caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate $20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending.

The donation, combined with longtime board member Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's $3.1 billion gift last month, brings The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's endowment to approximately $70 billion, making it one of the largest, if not the largest in the world, depending on daily stock valuations. In an essay on the foundation's website, Bill Gates said he hopes “others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

The Gates Foundation plans to raise its annual budget by 50% over pre-pandemic levels to about $9 billion by 2026. The foundation hopes the increased spending will improve education, reduce poverty and reinstate the global progress toward ending preventable disease and achieving gender equality that has been halted in recent years.

According to the United Nations Development Program, 71 million people have been pushed into poverty since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, mainly due to food and energy price surges. Households in the Balkans, the Caspian Sea region and Sub-Saharan Africa have been hit particularly hard. The U.N. World Food Program reports that the number of acutely hungry people is now 345 million, up 25% since the start of the war in Ukraine.

People are also reading…

“Despite huge global setbacks in the past few years, I see incredible heroism and sacrifice all over the world and I believe progress is possible,” Bill Gates, the foundation’s co-chair, said in a statement. “But the great crises of our time require all of us to do more… I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfill the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life.”

Co-chair Melinda French Gates said the additional spending will help provide a more “fair and inclusive recovery.”

“Philanthropy has a unique role to play in helping people around the world recover from the pandemic and rebuild the underlying systems that left so many so vulnerable to begin with,” French Gates said in a statement.

At the “Hunger Pains: The Growing Global Food Crisis” webinar Monday, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said two decades of advances have been halted by the current global crises spawned by the Russian invasion. However, the growth in agricultural productivity around the world remains mostly in place.

“We have the tools. We have the science. We have the knowledge,” Suzman said. “What we need is the political will and the resources.”

Those resources include donations from philanthropic organizations. Gates Foundation invests heavily in connecting agricultural advancements with the right countries, offering drought-resistant maize seeds or flood-resistant rice to the areas that can use them most, Suzman said.

However, philanthropy has its limitations, he added. Suzman said the response from the world's wealthiest countries has not only fallen short of what is currently needed, but it has even fallen short of what the world provided a decade ago during a similar crisis. “This is our most critical area of opportunity for human solidarity,” he said. “That actually has knock-on effects to provide better political stability and broader economic growth, which is what I think everybody wants to see."

In his essay, Bill Gates wrote that polarization in the United States makes battling global crises tougher. “The political divide limits our political capacity for dialogue, compromise, and cooperation and thwarts the bold leadership required both domestically and internationally to tackle these threats,” he wrote. “Polarization is forcing us to look backwards and fight again for basic human rights, social justice, and democratic norms.”

While achieving gender equality has long been one of the foundation's primary investment areas, in his essay, Bill Gates singled out the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade as “a huge setback for gender equality, for women’s health, and for overall human progress.”

“The potential for even further regression is scary,” he added. “It will put lives at risk for women, people of color, and anyone living on the margins.”

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

President Joe Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.” Biden also has a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who've been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.” He tells reporters while spending the weekend in Delaware that he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Leaders around the world are condemning the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while recalling him as a man devoted to peace, security and international cooperation. Iran called the shooting an “act of terrorism” and European leaders slammed it as “despicable." U.S. President Joe Biden says he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened." Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from election campaigning, condemned the “unforgivable act” and said elections for parliament’s upper house on Sunday will proceed. Leaders from Asia to Europe and the Middle East expressed solidarity with Japan and paid tribute to Abe.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf to bypass bans

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted. The idea is being spearheaded by Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. Autry says their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws. She said the proposal is in the fundraising stage

White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters

White House urges caution on COVID variants, pushes boosters

The Biden administration is calling on people to exercise renewed caution about COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of getting booster shots for those who are eligible and wearing masks indoors. The warning comes as two new highly transmissible variants are spreading rapidly across the country. The new variants, labeled BA.4 and BA.5, are offshoots of the omicron strain that has been been responsible for nearly all of the virus spread in the U.S. and are even more contagious than their predecessors. White House doctors pressed the importance of getting booster doses, and says people shouldn't wait until the fall when vaccines targeted at the variants in addition to the original strain.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Red flags you could be missing in your relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News