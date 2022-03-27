 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bird flu prompts Nebraska officials to cancel poultry events

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bird flu continues to spread across the state prompting Nebraska agriculture officials to ban all auctions and fair events involving poultry.

The Nebraska Agriculture Department announced Saturday that a fourth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in the state although this latest one came in a small backyard flock in Holt County instead of a large commercial operation. Once the disease is identified, all the birds in the affected flock are quickly killed, and officials quarantine the area around that farm.

The bird flu case announced Saturday was the fourth one found in the state. Cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed in at least 18 states since it was first identified in Indiana last month, and more than 13 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered because of it.

Nebraska Agriculture Director Steve Wellman said he decided that the state needed to cancel all poultry events at least through May 1 to help limit the spread of the disease in the state.

People are also reading…

The airborne virus can be spread through contact with infected poultry, by farm equipment or on the clothing of caretakers although officials believe it is primarily being spread by wild birds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern to humans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. She was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — With inflation raging and state coffers flush with cash, governors and lawmakers across the U.S. are considering a relatively simple solution to help ease the pain people are feeling at the gas pump and grocery store — sending money.

Guilty plea for man who led outsized Grand Canyon hike group

Guilty plea for man who led outsized Grand Canyon hike group

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Washington state man who acknowledged organizing a rim-to-rim hike at Grand Canyon National Park for 139 people when the size of such groups is limited pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge connected to the October 2020 trip.

Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash

Wallets, IDs but no survivors found in China Eastern crash

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Poignant reminders of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote Chinese mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern flight that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball.

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News