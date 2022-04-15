 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

California COVID cases up, but no plans to add restrictions

  • Updated
  • 0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has no plans to impose new statewide pandemic restrictions despite a rise in coronavirus cases primarily due to the new highly transmissible omicron variant BA.2, the state's top health official says.

The most populous state has seen “some slow but noticeable increase in our case rates” in the last 10 days, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. California's slower increase contrasts with some other parts of the country, especially the Northeast.

Philadelphia this week became the first major U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. Confirmed cases jumped more than 50% in 10 days and the city’s health commissioner said she wanted to intervene to head off a wave of hospitalizations and deaths.

“In California, we haven’t seen a city or a county have that kind of case rate increase as of yet,” Ghaly told The Associated Press on Thursday, adding he has seen no indication local officials plan to toughen their approach. Local officials can proceed more aggressively than the state if they choose and some have during previous waves.

People are also reading…

California lifted its mask mandate in mid-February but Los Angeles County waited more than two weeks longer. And it was only two weeks ago that the city of Los Angeles ended its mandate for many indoor businesses and operators of large outdoor events to verify that customers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In LA County, which has more than a quarter of California’s population of nearly 40 million, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that cases are rising and she expects further increases as students return to school after spring break. But she is confident health workers and facilities are ready for any influx of seriously ill patients.

“Part of responding appropriately is ensuring that we’re always well prepared for situations that may require additional safety and mitigation strategies,” Ferrer said.

In mid-February California became the first state to formally adopt an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus. That plan emphasizes prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks over mandated masking and business shutdowns.

California remains focused on encouraging individuals to get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask where appropriate and take other precautions to “make good, thoughtful personal decisions to protect themselves,” Ghaly said.

“This is a frequent, fast-moving situation, as it has been over the last two years, and that’s what we’re looking at. But at this moment, really no changes to our mitigation approaches across the state,” Ghaly said.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Southern California, said California’s more individualized response reflects the progress that’s been made since the onset of the pandemic two years ago prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to impose the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order.

“In 2022 we have a variety of tools that we did not have in 2020, so it makes sense to take a different approach,” Klausner said, The goal is “to use our tools more surgically, instead of as blunt instruments like we were doing in 2020.”

The BA.2 subvariant has become the dominant strain in the United States and in California in recent weeks after already spreading rapidly through Europe and Asia. California has continued relaxing precautions even as the threat of a new wave increases.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration delayed for at least a year his first-in-the-nation plan to require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Earlier this month California health officials dropped a recommendation that people quarantine themselves for at least five days if they are exposed to COVID-19, even if they have no symptoms.

That's because the virus has evolved to have a shorter incubation period of just two to three days, and usually by the time people learn they may have been exposed to someone with the virus it's too late to head off infecting others by isolating.

They also eased California's requirement for vaccine verification or proof of negative tests for those attending indoor events with more than 1,000 people, making it a “strong recommendation.”

So far public health officials haven't had to trigger requirements in the state's endemic plan to flood resources to areas with outbreaks, Ghaly said, as there are plenty of virus tests, testing sites, masks and other supplies statewide.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are near record lows and intensive care patients are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, allowing hospitals to reduce their use of temporary medical staff that were so vital during earlier waves.

“The hospitals are in very good shape to manage even some increase in caseloads from COVID,” Ghaly said.

About 75% of Californians are considered fully vaccinated, which health officials said is the best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death even with widespread breakthrough infections from recent variants.

Associated Press Writer Christopher Weber contributed to this story from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Talk of race, sex in schools divides Americans: AP-NORC poll

Americans are deeply divided over how much children in K-12 schools should be taught about racism and sexuality. That's according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, Americans lean slightly toward expanding discussions of racism and sexuality, not cutting them back. Roughly 4 in 10 say the current approach is about right, including similar percentages across party lines. But there are stark differences between Republicans and Democrats who want to see schools make adjustments. In the Virginia governor’s race last year, Republican Glenn Youngkin won after campaigning on boosting parental involvement in schools.

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery

Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic's shadowy mystery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting the pandemic's lasting shadow, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition.

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors, often stoned and prone to wild talk. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. These three events on Capitol Hill this past week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Partisan fights in Congress are as old as the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to ease lower back pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News