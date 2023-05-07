Cigarette smoking has hit an all-time low in the U.S., but vaping rates are rising, a trend reflected on a state and local level.

Preliminary data from the CDC's National Health Interview Survey shows 11% of 27,000 adults surveyed reported smoking cigarettes in 2022, down from 12.5% the year prior and a dramatic decline from the 1940s when some 50% of those 18 and older smoked. Rates have been falling over the past six decades, yet smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death, killing some 480,000 Americans each year and responsible for 90% of lung cancer diagnosis.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services 2021 Annual Commercial Tobacco Report put the 2020 adult smoking rate at 16%, dropping to 13.3% in 2021 per CDC data. Tobacco use causes around 7,900 preventable deaths among Wisconsinites each year, and some 106,000 state youth currently under age 18 are projected to die prematurely from smoking.

Though cigarette sales are dropping, the vaping business is booming, valued at over $22 billion on a global level. The percentage of those surveyed who vape went up around 1% from 2021 to 2022, with 6% using e-cigarettes last year. Among Wisconsin adults, in 2021 6.2% reported vaping, up from 4.8% in 2018.

Among tweens and teens, per the Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, e-cigarettes were the most popular avenue for tobacco consumption in 2022. Nationally, over 14% of high schoolers and 3.3% of middle schoolers reported current e-cigarette use, making up the majority of the 16.5% of high school and 4.5% of middle school students who used any form of tobacco over the past 30 days.

In Wisconsin in 2021, 22.2% of high schoolers used tobacco, with around 20% opting for e-cigarettes. In La Crosse County, 2% of youth smoked cigarettes, down from 3% in 2019, and 12% vaped, a drop from 14% in 2019.

Data released in fall 2022 by the Minnesota Department of Health shows in 2020, 13.8% of adult Minnesotans were current smokers, down from 15.1% in 2018. The vaping rate among adults was 4.9% in 2020, down slightly from 2018's 5%. High schooler use of cigarettes dropped from 9.6% in 2017 to 3.2% in 2020. The percentage of high schoolers using e-cigarettes remained around 19%.

Per the Winona County Department of Health, 19% of Winona adults were smokers in 2021, and in 2018 23% of 11th graders used any form of tobacco, with 16.6% choosing e-cigarettes.

The 2021 Chippewa County Youth Risk Behavior Survey found 14% of Chippewa County high school students had vaped within the past 30 days, and 6% had used other tobacco products.

The Chippewa County Community Health Assessment for 2021 put the adult smoking rate at 15%, down from the the 19% indicated by the 2020 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. Recent county-specific data on vaping rates among adults is not available.

While sometimes touted as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes are "as, if not more, addictive," said Gundersen Health System allergist Dr. Todd Mahr. "Some of these have nicotine levels higher than what is in a cigarette, and people are not aware of that."

To help boost their revenue as cigarette sales lag, leading tobacco manufacturers including Philip Morris and Imperial Brands are buying up existing vaping companies or developing their own devices.

"They're investing in those companies because they see the trend that less and less people are enamored with cigarettes and more likely to pick up vaping," Mahr said. "(But it) is not safe. People need to go into using e-cigarettes or vaping devices with eyes wide open, knowing what are the health effects. They are going down a really slippery path."

Smokers who are looking to quit are encouraged to try nicotine patches or gums, medications, counseling or programs such as Freedom From Smoking through the American Lung Association. E-cigarettes are not approved by the FDA for smoking cessation.