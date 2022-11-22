 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact

  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Anti-virus controls that are confining millions of Chinese families to their homes and shut shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade.

The ruling Communist Party promised on Nov. 11 to reduce disruptions from its “zero- COVID” strategy by making controls more flexible. But the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that, prompting major cities including Beijing to close off populous districts, shut stores and offices and order factories to isolate their workforces from outside contact.

On Tuesday, the government reported 28,127 cases were found over the past 24 hours in areas throughout China, including 25,902 with no symptoms.

China’s infection numbers are lower than those of the United States and other major countries. But the ruling party is sticking to “zero COVID,” which calls for isolating every case, while other governments are relaxing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

People are also reading…

Global stock markets fell Monday as anxiety about China’s controls added to unease about a Federal Reserve official’s comment last week that already elevated U.S. interest rates might have to rise further than forecast to cool surging inflation.

Investors are “worried about falling demand as a result of a less mobile Chinese economy amid fears there will be more COVID-related lockdowns,” Fawad Razaqzada of StoneX said in a report.

China is the world’s biggest trader and the top market for its Asian neighbors. Weakness in consumer or factory demand can hurt global producers of oil and other raw materials, computer chips and other industrial components, food and consumer goods. Restrictions that hamper activity at Chinese ports can disrupt global trade.

Economic growth rebounded to 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the first half’s 2.2%. But activity already was starting to fall back.

Retail spending shrank by 0.5% from a year earlier in October, retreating from the previous month’s 2.5% growth as cities re-imposed anti-virus controls. Imports fell 0.3% in a sign of anemic consumer demand, a reverse from September’s 6.7% rise.

Chinese exports shrank by 0.7% in October after American and European consumer demand was depressed by unusually large interest rate increases by the Fed and other central banks to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs.

Guangdong province, an export-oriented manufacturing powerhouse that is the latest infection hot spot, recorded 9,022 new cases on Tuesday, or almost one-third of the national total. That included 8,241 without symptoms.

On Monday, the government of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, suspended access to its Baiyun district, home to some 3.7 million people, following outbreaks there.

Guangzhou announced plans last week to build quarantine facilities for nearly 250,000 people. It said 95,300 people from another district, Haizhu, were being moved to hospitals or quarantine.

The government of Shijiazhuang, a city of 11 million people southwest of Beijing, said factories that want to keep operating must impose “closed-loop management,” the official term for employees living at their workplaces. That imposes extra costs for food and living space.

Businesspeople and economists see the changes in anti-virus controls as a step toward eventually lifting controls that isolate China from the rest of the world. But they say “zero COVID” might stay in place until as late as the second half of next year.

Entrepreneurs are pessimistic about the outlook despite government promises of less disruptive anti-virus measures, according to a survey by Peking University researchers and financial company Ant Group Ltd. It said a “confidence index” based on responses from 20,180 business owners fell to its lowest level since early 2021.

The ruling party needs to vaccinate millions of elderly people before it can lift controls that keep out most foreign visitors, economists and health experts say.

“We do not think the country is ready yet to open up,” said Louis Loo of Oxford Economics in a report. “We expect the Chinese authorities will continue to fine-tune COVID controls over the coming months, moving toward a broader and more comprehensive reopening later.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts. That's left millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions. Experts say student loan forgiveness has the potential to end up before the Supreme Court, meaning this could be a lengthy process. Biden is now facing pressure to extend a pause on payments that started during the pandemic and was supposed to end January 1.

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

Three years before Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis during what his lawyer called a “psychiatric disturbance,” a fellow prisoner told a federal judge that Hodges was being mistreated. Hodges was kept for three decades in solitary confinement, which experts say is detrimental to a person's mental health even over short periods. Although his act of self-mutilation is extreme, it underscores the significant, unaddressed mental health care needs of prisoners. In Tennessee alone, Correction Department records categorize nearly 23% of inmates as having a “serious and persistent mental illness.” Meanwhile an audit of the state's prison system has raised questions about whether it has done enough to confront the crisis.

'Viral jambalaya': Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

'Viral jambalaya': Early flu adding to woes for US hospitals

A rapidly intensifying flu season is straining U.S. hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. The government reported Friday that more than half the states are reporting high or very high levels of flu, unusually high for this early in the season. This is happening when children’s hospitals already are dealing with a surge of illnesses from RSV, a common cause of coldlike symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly. And COVID-19 is still sending people to the hospital. One Atlanta ER doctor describes the mix as a “viral jambalaya.”

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce

Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

U.S. agriculture officials have proposed changes to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for low-income mothers and young children. The update announced Thursday keeps a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to the program known as WIC also would allow more whole grains, canned fish, canned beans and non-dairy milk substitutes. Officials said it would give shoppers more flexibility at the supermarket. About 6.2 million people participate in the program at a cost to the federal government of about $5 billion a year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: America’s most hated Thanksgiving foods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News