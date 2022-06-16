 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Connecticut paid leave authority says claims backlog cleared

  • Updated
  • 0

The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority and insurer Aflac announced Thursday that a backlog of claims, sparked in part by the COVID-19 omicron variant, has been cleared and that steps have been taken to reduce wait times going forward.

The fledgling paid leave program, which began providing income replacement benefits to eligible workers in January, is administered by Aflac. The new staff quickly became inundated with requests for benefits when omicron hit Connecticut in January and February, with more than 10,000 applications filed in one month, officials said at a news conference.

Some applicants had to wait up to six weeks or more for a decision on whether they could receive the financial assistance, prompting Aflac to bring in more staff, technology and other investments.

“It did take some time to work through that pool. But as of the 9th it is completely resolved and now we are just dealing with pending claims that are 30 days from leave or fewer,” said Andrea Barton Reeves, the authority's executive director, who apologized to families that experienced delays.

People are also reading…

Scott Beeman, Aflac's senior vice president of Premier Life, Absence and Disability Solutions, acknowledged there was “a learning curve” for everyone involved in the first months of the program that was exacerbated by the omicron variant.

“Our all-new Connecticut based team were struggling with the same pandemic as individuals and as the heads of family, while administering a new program," Beeman said. “They were immediately challenged by their own learning curve and getting through high volumes of claims requests for return calls.”

While the system is expected to always have a backlog of claims as they move through the review process, Beeman estimated that the “extra” backlog was about 4,000 claims.

Ultimately, Barton Reeves said, about 60% of the COVID-related claims in that group were denied, because just being exposed to COVID-19 or even being diagnosed with COVID-19 is not necessarily a serious health condition that would make someone eligible for the financial assistance.

In order for COVID to be considered a serious health condition, applicants must provide medical documentation that shows their COVID diagnosis required an overnight stay in a hospital or made them incapacitated for work for more than three consecutive days, among other conditions.

The state's paid leave program, which is entirely employee-funded through a 0.5% payroll deduction, provides benefits for specific reasons, including caring for one's own serious health condition or a family member's serious health condition; to bond with a new child; to address issues arising from family violence; and to care for a military family member injured during federal active duty or address issues that arise from a parent, spouse or child's call to federal active military duty.

The amount of income replacement is based on a worker's earning and it's capped at $780 a week. The average claim amount so far has been about $560 a week, Barton Reeves said. More than 44,000 applications have been filed to date and more than $86 million in benefits have been issued.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

#ChurchToo revelations growing, years after movement began

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown

Virus cluster at nightclub sets off new Beijing clampdown

China's capital has put school back online in one of its major districts amid a new COVID-19 outbreak linked to a nightclub. A total of 228 cases have been linked to the Heaven Supermarket club in the downtown Workers Stadium nightlife area after an infected person visited there Thursday. That prompted authorities in the sprawling Chaoyang district to put school back online, with the exception of students taking middle and high school placement exams. Meanwhile, life has yet to return to normal in the city of Shanghai despite the lifting of a more than two-month-long lockdown. While 22 million Shanghai residents were released from lockdown almost two weeks ago, 220,000 people are still restricted to their homes and another 600,000 are restricted to their compounds.

China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response

China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response

The mayor of a northeastern Chinese city on the North Korean border has apologized for unspecified failures related to its COVID-19 response. Dandong has been under lockdown for more than 50 days. The mayor gave no specifics, but said government work and basic services had been “unsatisfactory," for which he offered his apologies. It is highly unusual for a ranking Communist Party official to publicly concede errors, particularly regarding China's “zero-COVID” policy that has been repeatedly endorsed by top officials. Unable to root out the source of new cases, Dandong officials took increasingly extreme measures. Despite reporting only a handful of cases, Dandong has seen one of the strictest lockdowns in China.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to save energy this summer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News