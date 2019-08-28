The August Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School Program is bell peppers.
Bell peppers can be green, red, orange, yellow, purple, or even chocolate brown. Bell peppers make a great addition to tacos, scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, spaghetti and kabobs. Are you looking for additional bell pepper inspired recipes? Try this month’s featured recipe—Orzo with Peppers and Spinach.
For more information about Farm2School check out laxf2s.org.
Orzo with Peppers and Spinach
1 cup whole wheat orzo pasta (see note)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 each medium sweet yellow, orange and red pepper, chopped
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 cups fresh baby spinach
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions: Cook orzo according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; sauté peppers and mushrooms until tender. Add garlic and seasonings; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in spinach until wilted. Stir in orzo and cheese; heat through. Tip: Stir in toasted walnuts or cooked chicken for additional protein.
Note: Can use any other whole wheat pasta of choice.
Per 1 cup: 271 calories, 7 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 8 mg cholesterol, 308 mg sodium, 46 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 12 g protein
