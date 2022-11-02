 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Court allows New Mexico utility to delay customer credits

  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has cleared the way for the state’s largest electric utility to delay issuing rate credits related to the recent closure of a coal-fired power plant.

State regulators in June had ordered Public Service Co. of New Mexico to begin issuing the credits since the San Juan Generating Station was shutting down. The utility challenged the order and requested a stay.

The utility has said the cost of doing business has gone up and that delaying credits would mean smaller rate increases for customers in the future.

Utility spokesman Ray Sandoval told the Santa Fe New Mexican that the utility was pleased with the decision.

“All parties had the opportunity to fully present their views to the court, and the court fully considered those positions in deciding that the stay should remain in place,” Sandoval wrote in an email.

People are also reading…

Regulators and consumer advocates argued earlier this year that customers shouldn’t be charged for a power plant that is no longer in operation.

“In exchange for a bailout, PNM promised the legislators, the court and the people that there would be customer savings when PNM abandoned San Juan,” said Mariel Nanasi, executive director of New Energy Economy, a frequent critic of the utility. "PNM failed on its promise and customers are still being charged, which is particularly harmful during these inflationary times.”

It's not clear how soon the state Supreme Court could make a decision on the merits of the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

Fetterman's rocky debate raises anxiety among Democrats

A new sense of uncertainty has risen over Pennsylvania’s pivotal Senate contest. Democrats are struggling to remain optimistic about John Fetterman’s candidacy after a rocky debate performance. Fetterman took the debate stage Tuesday five months after suffering a stroke. He struggled to complete sentences, and he jumbled words throughout the hourlong event. That was not a surprise for those voters who know him best — Fetterman has never been a smooth orator. But it stirred a fresh sense of anxiety among party leaders and rank-and-file voters. Fetterman's campaign set up a rally for Wednesday night and released a new advertisement seizing on Oz’s comments that abortion laws should be decided partly by “local political leaders.”

CDC director tests positive for COVID again

CDC director tests positive for COVID again

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19.  Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday. The 53-year-old first tested positive in mid-October. Walensky took the antiviral drug Paxlovid and later tested negative. The CDC said Monday that symptoms returned over the weekend and Walensky is again in isolation, working and holding virtual meetings. Walensky took over the CDC in January 2021. She is one of several U.S. health officials who have gotten COVID-19.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to attract winter wildlife to your garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News