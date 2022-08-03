 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2

  • Updated
  • 0
CORRECTION Moderna Results

CORRECTS EARNING DATE TO WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3, 2022. FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at an inoculation station next to Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s 2022 second-quarter forecasts. The company said Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter.

 Rogelio V. Solis - staff, AP

Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts.

The company said that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts were looking for around $3.6 billion, according to FactSet.

Moderna shares surged at the start of trading Wednesday.

The company's vaccine sales represent a drop from the nearly $6 billion in sales the vaccine brought in during the year’s first quarter, when a virus surge through the United States pushed more people to seek protection.

But those sales could pick up again later this year.

Moderna has developed an updated version of its vaccine for a fall booster campaign that combines the original shot with protection against the omicron variant.

People are also reading…

Federal regulators also recently endorsed the vaccine for children as young as six months old.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Total revenue climbed 9% in the quarter to $4.75 billion.

But operating expenses also swelled 78% to $2.3 billion for the vaccine maker, which has several products in late-stage clinical trials, the most expensive phase of research.

Net income plunged 21% to $2.2 billion in the second quarter, and earnings totaled $5.24 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of $4.58 per share on about $4.1 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

More than 77 million people in the U.S. have become fully vaccinated with Moderna’s two-dose shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 128 million have done so with rival Pfizer’s vaccine.

Another competitor entered the U.S. vaccine market last month, when federal regulators authorized a fourth option from Novavax, a protein vaccine that was found in large studies to be about 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped more than 15% in morning trading to $185.54 while broader indexes climbed slightly.

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

Two Wisconsin residents are trying to show the state's absentee ballot request system is ripe for fraud, the latest chapter in a two-year fight over election administration in the battleground state. Former President Donald Trump continues to insist he won Wisconsin even though Joe Biden defeated him by 21,000 votes. Trump supporters continue to promote his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. They've pushed to decertify Biden's victory and persuaded the state Supreme Court to outlaw absentee ballot drop boxes. Now two people say they managed to request absentee ballots in Racine County in other people's names and get them mailed to different addresses in a case of political identity theft.

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

President Joe Biden is hailing a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as a giant step forward for the country. He spoke Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. Just Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead. On Thursday, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, one senator said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents are naming their children after these places

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News