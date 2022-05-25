 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Soaring inflation. Russia’s war in Ukraine. Squeezed supply chains. The threat of food insecurity around the world. The lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The risks to the global economy are many, and it’s led to an increasingly gloomy view of the months ahead as corporate leaders, government officials and other VIPs gather in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund sought to dispel the gloom during an economic panel this week, saying a global recession isn’t in the cards but “it doesn’t mean it’s out of the question.”

Kristalina Georgieva noted that the IMF last month forecast 3.6% economic growth for 2022, which is “a long way to global recession.” But she acknowledged that it’s going to be a “tough year” and that one of the big problems is surging food prices, partly fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The anxiety around access to food at a reasonable price globally is hitting the roof,” she said.

People are also reading…

The brewing food crisis — especially for countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia that rely on affordable wheat, barley and sunflower oil that are blocked in the ports of major producer Ukraine — has been a key topic in Davos.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of deliberately bombarding grain warehouses across Ukraine and using food supplies as a weapon.

Besides that, “Russia is now hoarding its own food exports as a form of blackmail — holding back supplies to increase global prices, or trading wheat in exchange for political support," said von der Leyen, the head of the European Union's executive arm. “This is using hunger and grain to wield power.”

The elites that huddle every year about ways to help save the world also are focused Wednesday on the future of Europe and of the internet, helping poorer countries with low-cost medicine, and on climate change, including an expansion of a corporate effort to decarbonize the economy.

While there are many panel discussions and announcements, it’s unclear how much concrete action the meeting produces.

In Davos, economic and central bank officials debated the effects of moving abstract policy levers at their disposal, while company bosses outlined their worries about the business outlook.

“As we run our business, we think a correction is now well underway” in the global economy, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of chipmaker Intel, said on the sidelines of the meeting.

Gelsinger said the semiconductor industry is still grappling with supply chain issues, including a slowdown in deliveries of the advanced equipment used to manufacture computer chips.

A global shortage of chips, used in everything from cars to kitchen appliances, erupted last year as demand recovered after the pandemic.

Gelsinger said Intel is better positioned than rivals to handle the supply chain issues because it has more control over sourcing.

“But like everybody, we’re having to cope with the same challenges economically as others are,” he said at a press roundtable.

Gelsinger said he doesn't expect the semiconductor industry to work out the kinks in the supply chain until 2024.

The aviation industry, decimated during the pandemic as travel restrictions forced airlines to ground flights and killed demand for business and leisure trips, is rebounding strongly, said Hassan El Houry, CEO of National Aviation Services.

The Kuwait-based company provides services for airlines like staff to check in passengers and shuttle to and from planes, load and unload baggage, and handle air cargo. It's merging with a U.K. rival to become the world's biggest aviation services company.

“Almost every airline I speak with is reporting a huge rebound, especially for this summer and particularly in leisure travel. So that is the positive note," El Houry said in an interview.

He predicted the airline industry would return to pre-pandemic levels earlier than airline industry group IATA's forecast of 2025.

“I think it might be much sooner. I think end of 2022, maybe, you know, mid-2023, we’ll see volumes back to 2019 levels,” he said.

However, the aviation industry is still overshadowed by $200 billion worth of losses racked up during the pandemic. Half of that is government grants and loans that need to be repaid, he said.

The other big problem is the surge in oil prices fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war, which will force airlines to raise airfares — and potentially dampen travel demand. Fewer air passengers means El Houry's company serves fewer flights.

"Our biggest customers are the airlines. And when airlines are feeling the pressure, guess what? They’re going to pass on that pressure to us," El Houry said.

Davos-goers had a pessimistic view of the global economic outlook, if a straw poll during a session on the global economic outlook on Monday is anything to go by.

At the start of the session, a moderator asked the audience if they thought there was a chance of a recession. Most of the crowd of about 100 put their hands up.

While IMF chief Georgieva tamped down the expectation of a recession, she listed a host of challenges: rising interest rates, inflation, the strengthening dollar, a slowdown in China, the climate crisis and a recent “rough spot” for cryptocurrencies.

Others highlighted the uncertainty that’s rattling financial markets and complicating investment decisions for businesses.

Adena Friedman, president of the NASDAQ stock exchange company, said “a selling decision is much easier than a buying decision” for investors who can’t see where things are headed.

Associated Press reporters Jamey Keaten and Peter Prengaman in Davos and Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

After mass shootings killed and wounded people grocery shopping, going to church and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it's a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

The U.S. Air Force Academy says three cadets who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. Academy spokesman Dean Miller says a fourth cadet who only recently decided to be vaccinated will graduate and become an Air Force officer. Miller said in a statement Saturday that the three won't be commissioned as long as they remain unvaccinated. He says the Air Force secretary will decide whether the unvaccinated students will be required to pay their educational costs in lieu of service.

Nevada, Clark County end emergency declarations for pandemic

COVID-19 emergency declarations for Nevada ended Friday. The public health agency for metro Las Vegas says it will continue to monitor spread of the virus and provide assistance with vaccinating and testing as the pandemic continues. Most of Nevada's pandemic measures, including business restrictions and mask mandates, have already been lifted, but the Southern Nevada Health District said it was important to remind the public that the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed a proclamation ending the emergency Friday, a planned action he announced two weeks ago. His administration is now focused on the state's recovery.

Suspect under arrest in deadly New York City subway shooting

Suspect under arrest in deadly New York City subway shooting

A man has been arrested in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train. Andrew Abdullah was taken into custody hours after authorities posted his name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him. The 25-year-old is expected to face a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez. Enriquez was shot to death while heading to brunch Sunday morning. The fatal shooting came about six weeks after 10 people were shot and wounded in an attack on another subway train.

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

20 years after spate of hospital deaths, ex-worker accused

20 years after spate of hospital deaths, ex-worker accused

Twenty years after a spate of deaths at a rural Missouri hospital, a former worker has been charged with murder. According to a police investigator, in the five months that Jennifer Anne Hall was a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center, the Chillicothe hospital experienced 18 “code blue” incidents. The hospital historically averaged one such sudden cardiac event each year. Nine of the patients died, and nine recovered. Livingston County's prosecutor says Fern Franco died of lethal doses of a muscle relaxant and the pain reliever morphine. Hall’s attorney says she didn't have access to those or any other drugs. He said Hall became a scapegoat because of an arson conviction that she was cleared of in 2005.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists create gene-edited tomatoes to provide plant-based source of Vitamin D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News