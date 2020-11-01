Dr. Frank Bures: Deciphering cold vs. COVID vs. flu symptoms

Is there any reasonable way to tell from the symptoms if you are getting a “cold” or COVID or influenza? Well, like watching a car’s turn signal blinking, yes-no-yes-no. But we can try. It’s the BIG question with temperatures falling, people huddling inside and beginning to cough and not feel so well.
The overlap of coughing and sore throat among the three respiratory infections is difficult to discern, as well as other symptoms that may arise. In referencing the subject with an Internet search, a mere 280,000,000 entries were found in 0.57 seconds! Almost innumerable numbers of medical groups and universities have their take on it. One method is to list each condition and its common accompanying ills. Another is to list the symptoms, and try to characterize which more likely goes with what illness. We’ll synthesize both these approaches.
Over 200 different viruses can cause the common cold picture, which is primarily a viral infection of nose and throat or upper airway. A few can be dangerous, especially in young children, such as respiratory syncytial viruses. There are four known strains of coronaviruses biologically related to Sars-CoV-2 that cause seasonal cold infections. The main miseries here are runny and/or stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, cough, sinus congestion, post nasal drainage, and perhaps a bit of fever.
Influenza, or flu, has a spectrum of disease from mild to severe illness or even death. The onset is typically rather sudden. The virus tends to locate in lower respiratory tract (your bronchial tree or breathing tubes.) Common symptoms include fever, often as high as 101-103 degrees F, sore throat, headache, cough but not very “productive” in phlegm, muscle aches all over and weakness, fatigue, some shortness of breath (but not to the same degree as COVID), maybe runny or stuffy nose (but not as much as a cold), and perhaps nausea, vomiting and diarrhea (more common in kids than adults). Annual estimated deaths in the U.S. average between 12,000-61,000.
COVID-19 information is what we are bombarded with a lot more frequently now. The main point to make about this novel or unique virus is we still have much to learn from and about it. The primary location of initial infection tends to be throat and higher up bronchi, progressing to lungs. Common symptoms are a “dry” cough, fever and chills, sore throat, headache, shortness of breath or breathing difficulty (a big deal), fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste and/or smell (which is unique among the three infections), possibly runny nose, sometimes nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Seasonal allergies have a couple similarities like runny nose, sneezing, tickle in back of throat, and feeling plugged up, but little else.
The alternate comparison is to list symptoms and whether they occur with each infection’s manifestation or not. Here goes, with cold first, flu second, and Covid third: 1. Fever: rare; often; often. 2. Sneezing: often; seldom; seldom. 3. Runny or stuffy nose: often; sometimes; rare. 4. Cough: mild; often (usually dry); often, (usually dry). 5. Sore throat: often; sometimes; sometimes. 6. Headaches: rare; often; sometimes. 7. Fatigue: sometimes; sometimes; sometimes. 8. Aches and pains: often (milder); often (can be severe); sometimes. 9. Shortness of breath/difficulty breathing: rare, rare, often (one of two hallmarks of this virus). 10. Loss of taste or smell: rare; rare; often (another marker for this virus). 11. Vomiting and diarrhea: rare; sometimes (especially kids); and occasionally (some say rare).
Those are the biggies of the shared and tough to diagnose symptoms. Keep in mind that all of these infections have a dynamic course, and do not develop symptoms all at once. It can take a bit to piece the picture together, sometimes harder than assembling a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of clouds. Both COVID and flu can cause a pneumonia that ranges from mild to deadly. After being infected with flu virus it takes about 1-2 days to develop symptoms often suddenly, but COVID-19 can take anywhere from 2 to 14 days (average 5) to “get sick”, hence the suggested quarantine time. Colds sort of sneak up on you making you feel unwell and chilly (the cold).
The main diagnostic tools for COVID and flu are tests run from nasal swabs, and now also oral swabs. That complicated topic is for another day. There are no effective treatments specifically to kill any of these viruses or inactivate them to date, despite high hopes of those highly hyped.
With either possibility, flu or COVID, it is imperative to see your doc if you are having trouble breathing. With colds the old medical joke has been that colds last 2 weeks without medical attention, 14 days with good medical care. “Feed a fever and starve a cold” has never been studied either. A lot of medicine is still an art, and we are practicing it.
As the common admonition goes today, stay safe, and do the basic preventive things like masking, hand washing, keeping physical distance and avoiding close, indoor, large gatherings. It’s all we can do now. Hey, nobody mentioned chicken soup!
