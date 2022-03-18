 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ducey OKs letting Arizona dentists give cosmetic Botox shots

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov, Doug Ducey is OK with Arizona dentists being able to offer Botox injections to smooth out facial wrinkles as they also handle their patients' tooth-decay issues.

The Republican governor signed off on a bill the Legislature overwhelmingly approved allowing dentists to give cosmetic injections of Botox or so-called dermal fillers. It will take effect this summer, 90 days after the Legislature adjourns for the year.

Dentists already are allowed to use Botox, which temporarily relaxes muscles and has a wrinkle-reducing effect, for medical reasons. They include treatment of TMJ, a painful jaw disorder.

But they have not been allowed to use the medication for esthetic reasons.

Dentists testified that they already are highly trained in medication injections in the head and neck area. And some are certified to use Botox for cosmetic purposes.

Phoenix dentist Dr. Kevin Ortale testified before a Senate committee that he is uniquely qualified to use injectable Botox and dermal fillers, which plump the skin to minimize wrinkles. Ortale's website advertises Botox for both TMJ treatment and for esthetics.

Republican Sen. Nancy Barto said during a House committee hearing that her bill was several years in the making.

The Botox bill was among more than a dozen the governor signed Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

