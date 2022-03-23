 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EPA moves to end asbestos cleanup along Montana railroad

  • 0

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. environmental regulators are moving to end a years-long environmental cleanup along dozens of miles of railroad in two northwestern Montana communities where asbestos from mining has been blamed in hundreds of deaths.

The asbestos came from mining vermiculite that was processed and shipped by rail across the country for use as insulation, as a gardening soil additive and for other purposes.

After two decades of cleanup efforts under the federal Superfund program for hazardous sites, the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to end its work at railyards in the towns of Libby and Troy and along 42 miles of railroad right-of-way.

The line will continue to be used, but railroad owner BNSF Railway agreed to manage the impacted area in a way that will protect human health, under a 2020 consent decree with federal authorities

Asbestos cleanup work at the mine itself is ongoing and expected to continue for years.

People are also reading…

The W.R. Grace-owned mine operated until 1990 and left behind a legacy of toxic dust that health officials say has killed at least 400 people and sickened thousands more. Cleanup work began in 2000 after media reports spurred federal officials to investigate widespread health problems among area residents.

In all, more than 2,600 homes, businesses and other properties were cleaned at a cost of more than $600 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

Pandemic preparedness bill moves ahead; funding still needed

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has approved a bipartisan blueprint to overhaul the nation’s public health system, applying the lessons of COVID-19 to future outbreaks through a new chain of command, a stronger medical supply chain, and clearer crisis communications.

Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

Biden COVID coordinators leaving in April, Jha to take over

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a tank of gas last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News