 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU: Nearly 270 cases of salmonella found in chocolate eggs

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European health officials say that 266 confirmed cases and 58 suspected cases of an outbreak of salmonella infection linked to chocolate Easter eggs have now been reported throughout Europe and in North America, the vast majority in children.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that 86.3% of the cases were among children aged 10 or younger, and for all cases in Europe with information available, 41.3% of them were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Cases have been reported in 14 European countries, Canada and the United States.

The European Union agency still suspects a Belgian factory. Its closure in April, the global recall and withdrawal of their products from the shelves “have reduced the risk of exposure, but new cases may occur due to the long shelf life and possible storage of products at home," the agency said.

In early April, food authorities in several European countries said that Italian company Ferrero has recalled specific batches of Kinder chocolate products due to suspicions of a connection between the products and an outbreak of salmonella.

People are also reading…

The two outbreak strains which both are multidrug-resistant, were identified in 10 of the 81 salmonella-positive samples taken in the Belgian plant in December and January, including in buttermilk, semi-finished and finished products. The buttermilk was provided by an Italian supplier where salmonella was not detected.

"Based on the available evidence, salmonella has not been detected in other plants,” the agency said Wednesday.

The Stockholm-based agency said it continues to monitor the situation and encouraged close cooperation with food safety authorities in the countries affected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

Accused Buffalo gunman followed familiar radicalization path

The white gunman charged in a deadly, racist rampage inside a Buffalo supermarket didn’t need to travel abroad for tactical training, nor did he need to join an organization of like-minded militants who shared his world view. All Payton Gendron needed on his path to radicalization was exposure on the internet to a stew of hate-filled conspiracies, peddled in some cases by white killers whose massacres he had extensively researched online. The 18-year-old now stands accused in a murderous assault that left 10 Black people dead, and the rant-filled diatribe attributed to him fits an all-too-familiar profile — an aggrieved white man driven to violence by racist extremism.

Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

Leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are calling on the faithful to pray and fast in hopes that the Supreme Court will soon overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Yet even among Catholics who oppose abortion, there is some unease about this prospect. A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the justices are poised to allow individual states to ban abortion. Some anti-abortion Catholics say such an outcome would be the answer to their prayers. Others say Catholic leaders should distance themselves from the politically partisan wing of the anti-abortion movement. They favor broadening the concept of “pro-life” by boosting support for unwed mothers.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they've refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs. That's according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy say that as of now, not one of their seniors is being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy or the Naval Academy. The graduations are in about two weeks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for service members, including those at the military academies. he said the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force.

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth. Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary,

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

EXPLAINER: What do we know about John Fetterman's diagnosis?

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and a top Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, John Fetterman, is recovering from a stroke he says was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation. In a statement Sunday, Fetterman says doctors quickly and completely removed the clot. A cardiologist and chair of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, says people who develop A-fib are almost always put on a blood-thinning medication for the rest of their lives. He says that helps prevent the stroke-causing blood clots that untreated A-fib can create.

Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent child abuse. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the 57-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call about an unresponsive child found the girl dead in an inflatable pool being used as a playpen. The Department of Children and Families had investigated the case, which was closed after the child gained weight and the parents promised to get medical help. An uncle who lived at the house was also arrested for failing to report child abuse.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with 'empty nest syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News