 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Switzerland Davos Forum

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022.

 Markus Schreiber - staff, AP

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Central Bank said it would carry out its first interest rate increase in 11 years in July, followed by another hike in September.

The bank made the surprise move Thursday, saying that inflation had become a “major challenge” and that inflationary forces had “broadened and intensified.”

The bank is making a sharp turn from supporting the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic to squelching inflation that has hit record levels in the 19 countries that use the euro. It also said will end its economic stimulus program next month.

The pivot underlines concerns about the level of annual consumer price increases, which hit 8.1% in May. The bank’s target is 2%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Central Bank is expected Thursday to end a key economic stimulus program and map out its plan to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to join the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in tackling high inflation. But it’s a delicate balance to not further slow economic growth.

People are also reading…

Markets will parse remarks from President Christine Lagarde for clues about how far the bank will go in making credit more expensive in the 19 countries using the euro currency. That is because the meeting likely also will lay out a sharp downgrade to the bank’s forecasts for economic growth as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends shock waves through the global economy.

Some bank officials have called for more drastic rate hikes of a half-percentage point instead of the more usual quarter-point, as the Federal Reserve did last month. Lagarde has stressed that bringing interest rates to more normal levels after the recession from the COVID-19 pandemic must be done gradually, with Europe more exposed to the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Lagarde and other top officials have been unusually explicit about the bank’s plans. They have indicated in blog posts and interviews that Thursday’s meeting in Amsterdam will put an end to the bank’s remaining bond purchases, which propped up the economy during the pandemic and aimed to raise years of abnormally low inflation, as well as set up the bank’s first rate increases in 11 years at its July and September meetings.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Carsten Brzeski, global head of Macro at ING bank, called those remarks a “de facto pre-announcement.”

A rate increase as soon as Thursday isn’t impossible but would upend the bank’s promise that it would first end bond purchases, which drive down the cost of longer-term government borrowing, and only then turn to raising interest rates.

The ECB trails other central banks worldwide that have used rate hikes to target surging consumer prices following the rebound from the pandemic and worsened as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up food and energy prices. The Fed raised rates in May for the first time since 2000, and the Bank of England has approved hikes four times since December.

Higher rates are the usual tool to combat inflation, which hit 8.1% in the eurozone in May, the highest since statistics started in 1997. By raising its benchmarks, the central bank can influence what financial institutions, companies, consumers and governments have to pay to borrow the money they need. So higher rates can help cool off an overheating economy.

But higher rates can also weigh on growth. That makes the ECB’s job a delicate balance between snuffing out inflation and blunting economic activity. The bank’s goal is to keep inflation at 2%, the rate considered best for the economy.

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its outlook for global economic growth this year to 2.9% from 4.1% predicted in January. For the eurozone, it downgraded expected growth to 2.5% from 4.2%.

Low interest rates were aimed at raising protracted low rates of inflation that bank officials attributed to multiple factors such aging populations, the pressure on wages from company’s ability to move jobs to cheaper countries and even online shopping that enables more price comparison. Those concerns seem like ancient history as high oil and natural gas prices fed by Russia’s invasion have sent inflation rates drastically higher.

An ECB move to attack on inflation has raised concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on heavily indebted governments, most notably Italy. Market watchers have speculated that the bank may announce a new bond purchase program that it could hold in reserve to prevent borrowing costs from spiking in any one EU country.

A rate hike in July would be the first in 11 years and signal the end of an extended period of extremely low rates that started during the global financial crisis in 2009.

The bank’s expected increases would start from record lows of zero for its lending rate to banks and minus 0.5% on overnight deposits from banks.

The European Central Bank is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, but holds occasional meetings in other EU capitals to underline its status as a pan-European institution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team has COVID-19. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion Monday by Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead attorney. The judge said she didn't want to further delay jury selection, which has slogged on for two months. McNeill said that decision violates Cruz's right to a fair trial. The trial is over whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life for the murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High four years ago.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

‘Great resignation’ reaches White House with staff turnover

Not even the White House is immune from the economic trend that's been called the "great resignation” as employers struggle to fill vacancies and workers jump to new jobs at record rates. The Biden administration is undergoing a period of unusually high staff turnover as President Joe Biden nears 18 months in office. Long hours, low morale and relatively low pay are taking a toll on both the ranks of the senior staff and the more numerous junior aides who keep the White House running. It’s not unusual for staff to turn over at this point in a presidency, but the swiftness of the change has been stark at times.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday states that Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimation of 2034. The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yummy midnight snacks that won't mess with your sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News