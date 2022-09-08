 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Feds try to stop unlawful nursing home debt collections

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nursing homes and debt collectors are flouting a law that prohibits them from requiring friends and family of care home residents to shoulder the costs of the facilities, according to a federal report issued Thursday.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said friends and family members have had to declare bankruptcy, had their wages garnished and their homes repossessed after signing unenforceable contracts called “admission agreements” with nursing facilities, resulting in them being held liable as third parties for their loved ones' nursing home stays.

The report described one woman who was sent to collections for $80,000 two days after her mother’s death. Another woman received a letter from a law firm stating that she owed the nursing home $17,000 after her friend’s death. The report did not identify the individuals by name.

People are also reading…

An increase in complaints prompted the CFPB and the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to send a joint letter to nursing homes and their debt collectors Thursday reminding them to follow the law.

The consumer bureau said in a statement that "collection of debts from those contracts may violate the consumer financial protection laws, including the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act” and its prohibition on false, deceptive, or misleading representations connected to debt collection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1.3 million people live in nursing homes.

As more Americans age, the cost of nursing home care is growing along with demand. The price has exploded in the last 20 years. In 2021, the annual median cost of a single room in a nursing home was $108,405. Between 2004 and 2020, the cost rose by more than 60%.

Most older adults are not insured against the costs of long-term care. Medicare, which covers adults once they reach 65, offers limited benefits based on need and only pays for nursing home care for up to 100 days. Medicaid helps low-income people pay for nursing home care but eligibility rules can be stringent.

An Obama-era regulation under the Nursing Home Reform Act prevents facilities “from requiring a person other than the resident to assume personal responsibility for any cost of the resident’s care.”

Rohit Chopra, director of the CFPB, planned to hold a virtual public hearing Thursday with lawmakers, advocates, nursing homes and others on unlawful debt collection practices.

“A caregiver making difficult decisions about their loved one’s future should have the peace of mind of knowing nursing homes won’t illegally coerce a family into assuming liability for medical debt,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a written statement.

Deborah Royster, assistant director of the Office of Older Americans, said “the financial consequences of illegal debt collections can be devastating for consumers” and that federal officials are trying to raise awareness. She said the debt issue is pervasive at both nonprofit and for-profit nursing facilities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed knocking on doors again after a 30-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. Members have continued evangelizing during the pandemic through letters and phone calls. But they have missed the warmth of in-person interactions and say it is the most effective and rewarding way to get their message out. In the words of one Witness, door-knock evangelizing “feels Christ-like.”

Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border are searching for more victims after at least nine migrants died while attempting a hazardous crossing of the rain-swollen Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Saturday that it responded Thursday to a report of a large number of people crossing the Mexican border. The National Weather Service says water levels in the river jumped more than 2 feet in a single day and it was flowing five times faster than usual. CBP says U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three more. It says U.S. crews rescued 37 migrants from the river and detained 16 more, while Mexican officials took 39 migrants into custody.

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

New COVID-19 boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving within days. The new shots offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. But health officials recommend waiting at least three months after their last booster or a COVID-19 infection before getting the new booster to ensure the best results.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should foster a good relationship with your college professor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News