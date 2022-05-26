 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fewer Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

  • 0
Unemployment Benefits

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed outside of a Starbucks in Schaumburg, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. The number of Americans applying for jobless aid ticked up slightly last week but the total number of Americans collecting benefits remained at its lowest level in more than five decades. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 1,000 to 203,000 for the week ending May 7, the Labor Department reported Thursday, May 12.

 Nam Y. Huh - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless aid last week with the number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits already near five-decade lows.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 8,000 to 210,000 for the week ending May 21, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications are generally representative of the number of layoffs.

The four-week average for claims, which smooths out some of the weekly volatility, ticked up from the previous week to 206,750.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 14 rose slightly from the previous week, to 1,346,000. Last week that number stood at 1,315,000, the fewest since in more than five decades.

American workers are enjoying historically strong job security two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a short but devastating recession. Weekly applications for unemployment aid have been consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000 for most of 2022, even as the overall economy contracted in the first quarter and concerns over inflation persist.

People are also reading…

Earlier this month, the government reported America’s employers added 428,000 jobs in April, leaving the unemployment rate at 3.6%, just above the lowest level in a half-century. Hiring gains have been strikingly consistent in the face of the worst inflation in four decades, with employers adding at least 400,000 jobs for 12 straight months.

Inflation may be the only thing hotter than the U.S. job market. Earlier this month, the government reported that U.S. producer prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier, a hefty gain that indicates high inflation will remain a burden for consumers and businesses in the months ahead.

Inflation at the consumer level eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a four-decade high. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, just below the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, which was the highest since 1981.

Earlier in May, the Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point, signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key rate, its most aggressive move since 2000, raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck in March of 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US

A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis. It's the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available. The nationwide shortage of formula follows the closure of the largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

After mass shootings killed and wounded people grocery shopping, going to church and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it's a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

3 Air Force cadets who refused vaccine won't be commissioned

The U.S. Air Force Academy says three cadets who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers but will graduate with bachelor’s degrees. Academy spokesman Dean Miller says a fourth cadet who only recently decided to be vaccinated will graduate and become an Air Force officer. Miller said in a statement Saturday that the three won't be commissioned as long as they remain unvaccinated. He says the Air Force secretary will decide whether the unvaccinated students will be required to pay their educational costs in lieu of service.

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

Live updates | Onlookers urged police to charge school

A witness says onlookers urged police to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. Juan Carranza spoke Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Carranza lives across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. He says women were shouting at officers: “Go in there! Go in there!” soon after the attack began. But he says the officers didn’t enter.

Nevada, Clark County end emergency declarations for pandemic

COVID-19 emergency declarations for Nevada ended Friday. The public health agency for metro Las Vegas says it will continue to monitor spread of the virus and provide assistance with vaccinating and testing as the pandemic continues. Most of Nevada's pandemic measures, including business restrictions and mask mandates, have already been lifted, but the Southern Nevada Health District said it was important to remind the public that the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate. Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed a proclamation ending the emergency Friday, a planned action he announced two weeks ago. His administration is now focused on the state's recovery.

Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows

Steven Tyler enters treatment, Aerosmith cancels shows

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency. The band posted on social media on Tuesday that Tyler recently had foot surgery and required pain management. The band said he recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery. The 74-year-old Tyler has made no secret of his lifelong struggle with substance abuse disorder. The band says their goal is to start performing again in September.

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

Watch Now: Related Video

This viral avocado hack is a bad idea, according to the FDA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News