 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon

  • Updated
  • 0

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first grain ship to depart Ukraine under a wartime deal was poised to cross through the Bosporus Strait and sail to Lebanon after its cargo was checked and approved Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities said.

An inspection team spent about 90 minutes conducting checks aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which was carrying Ukrainian corn and anchored off Istanbul, Turkey's defense ministry said.

The team included officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations. The Razoni's horn rang out as the inspectors left the ship.

Pictures tweeted by the Turkish Ministry of Defense showed an inspector reaching into an open container on the Razoni and touching the grain.

The Razoni, which the United Nations says is carrying 26,527 tons of corn, set sail Monday from Odesa on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. It is bound for Lebanon, its final destination.

People are also reading…

Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure confirmed the ship had passed the inspection and said 17 other vessels “are loaded and are awaiting permission to leave.”

Inspectors, some wearing white helmets, headed out to the Razoni under rain in two boats, escorted by the Turkish coast guard. Turkish media said there were about 20 inspectors.

The checks aim to ensure that incoming vessels are not carrying weapons and that outgoing ones are bearing only grain, fertilizer or related food items, not any other commodities.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days, raising hope that world food shortages can be alleviated. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

An estimated 20 million tons of grain have been stuck in Ukraine since the start of war. The U.N.-brokered agreement last month to release the grain calls for the establishment of safe corridors through the mined waters outside Ukraine’s ports.

The holdup of shipments because of the war has worsened rising food prices worldwide and threatened hunger and political instability in developing nations.

Most of the grain stuck in Ukraine is to feed livestock, according to David Laborde, an expert at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington. Only 6 million tons is wheat, and just half of that is for human consumption, Laborde said. He said the Razoni is loaded with chicken feed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the resumption of grain exports will reduce Russian authorities’ ability to extract concessions from the West. “They are losing one of the opportunities to terrorize the world,” he said in his nightly video address late Tuesday.

Russia's war against Ukraine has also disrupted energy supplies in western Europe, with Moscow drastically cutting how much it sends amid fears it could stop sending any at all.

Meanwhile, the U.N. nuclear chief warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and urgent steps are needed to avoid a nuclear accident.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24. invasion of Ukraine.

“Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated” at the plant, he said. “What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous.”

He issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex.

Meanwhile, Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, hitting it with shells twice over the past 24 hours — around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, governor of the Mykolaiv region Vitaliy Kim reported.

The shelling damaged a pier, an industrial enterprise, residential buildings, a garage cooperative, a supermarket and a pharmacy, Kim said. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Mykolaiv is a southern port city, somewhat on par with Odesa, and is located on the Black Sea. The Russians have said in April they want control over not just eastern, but southern Ukraine, too. Taking over Odesa and Mykolaiv in the south will give them control over the entire Black Sea coast and a land corridor to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria.

Amid the relentless onslaught by Moscow’s forces, Zelenskyy issued an order to all those remaining in the country’s embattled Donetsk region to evacuate as soon as possible.

The compulsory evacuation effort aims to take 200,000-220,000 people out of the eastern province by fall, officials say.

Robert Badendieck and Mehmet Guzel in Istanbul contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, a senior administration official says. The two leaders spent more than two hours on the phone Thursday amid rising tensions between their nations. Xi emphasized China's claim over Taiwan, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says “those who play with fire will perish by it.” For its part, the White House says Biden underscored U.S. opposition to “unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” Relations between the two countries have been strained by talk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential trip to the island, which has a democratic government.

Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

Bogus ballot requests latest issue in Wisconsin elections

Two Wisconsin residents are trying to show the state's absentee ballot request system is ripe for fraud, the latest chapter in a two-year fight over election administration in the battleground state. Former President Donald Trump continues to insist he won Wisconsin even though Joe Biden defeated him by 21,000 votes. Trump supporters continue to promote his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. They've pushed to decertify Biden's victory and persuaded the state Supreme Court to outlaw absentee ballot drop boxes. Now two people say they managed to request absentee ballots in Racine County in other people's names and get them mailed to different addresses in a case of political identity theft.

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

Biden hails economic bill amid signs of broad Dem support

President Joe Biden is hailing a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as a giant step forward for the country. He spoke Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. Just Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead. On Thursday, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, one senator said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Does talking to your plants help them grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News