 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Flavored nicotine product sales banned in Oregon county

  • Updated
  • 0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sales of flavored nicotine products will be prohibited in Oregon’s most populous county starting in 2024.

The unanimous vote by Multnomah County commissioners Thursday caps a multiyear effort to make a dent in youth vaping and health disparities, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“This is going to save people’s lives,” County Chair Deborah Kafoury said shortly before the vote.

The county’s effort toward banning flavored tobacco and nicotine products ramped up in 2019 amid a national vaping scare. Cases of severe lung disease had been linked to illicit cannabis vape products. Work on the county's ban was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are also reading…

Concerns about a youth vaping epidemic have driven efforts to bar nicotine products with flavors that appear intended to appeal to children. Electronic cigarette use among 11th-grade Oregonians rose from 5% to 23% from 2013 to 2019, according to state estimates. The number dropped to an estimated 12% in 2020.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, Multnomah County retailers will be prohibited from selling cigarettes, vape products, chewing tobacco or synthetic nicotine products that have any flavor besides tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

To enforce the ban, county health officials will use the existing tobacco retailer licensing system, which allows officials to fine, suspend or revoke retail licenses for violations.

The county is the second in Oregon to vote to ban flavored nicotine products, following Washington County's ordinance passed last year. That ban hasn't gone into effect, however. Convenience store chain Plaid Pantry’s CEO gathered enough signatures to put the ordinance on the ballot and while voters approved it, it was tossed in circuit court by a judge who ruled the county didn’t have such sweeping authority.

Washington County has appealed. Multnomah County commissioners concluded that ruling applied only to that county’s ban, spokesperson Julie Sullivan-Springhetti said.

“Obviously, different courts have different options,” Sullivan-Springhetti said, contrasting the Washington County judge’s ruling with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this week allowing a statewide ban to stand in California. “That’s where the county came down.”

Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polonsky said he may challenge the Multnomah County ban, depending on the outcome of Washington County’s appeal and whether the Legislature takes independent action on flavored nicotine products.

“We’ll obviously comply when and if it is enacted,” Polonsky said of the ordinance. But, “we’re disappointed.”

As of Oct. 1, nearly 90 local governments have banned flavored nicotine and tobacco products entirely, according to the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation, with 71 in California and the rest in Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana and New York. More than 150 others have laws on the books restricting the products’ sales in some manner, according to the foundation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

Merck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress

Merck, Moderna detail potential skin cancer vaccine progress

Moderna’s stock soared Tuesday after the COVID-19 vaccine maker detailed progress in developing another potential preventive shot for a deadly form of skin cancer. The company said a melanoma vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical giant Merck fared well in a small study of patients who have had the cancer surgically removed. The drugmakers said a combination of the vaccine and Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda led to a statistically significant improvement in survival before the cancer returned in patients with advanced melanoma. That combination was compared with Keytruda alone in a mid-stage clinical trial of 157 patients.

China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

China says it will stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become “impossible” to track with mass testing no longer required. That's another step in the country’s uncertain exit from some of the world’s strictest antivirus policies. China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections. That has raised concerns that its health system could become overwhelmed as those in other countries did during early COVID waves. So far, though, many of those newly sick are staying home and there has been little evidence of a surge in patient numbers. But it’s difficult to get a clear picture of the virus’s spread.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News