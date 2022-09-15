 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 15 series

Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to Democratic strongholds including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris

  • Updated
  • 0

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to strongholds for Democrats, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, taunting leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and highlighting their opposition to Biden administration policies.

The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months, but the latest surprise moves - which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida - were derided by critics as inhumane political theater.

Upon their arrival in Martha's Vineyard, where former President Barack Obama has a home, the migrants who were predominantly from Venezuela were provided with meals, shelter, healthcare and information about where to find work.

People are also reading…

“We are a community that comes together to support immigrants,” said State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, who represents the vacation island south of Boston whose year-round residents include many blue-collar workers.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, based in Boston, said it was providing free legal services — and investigating whether Florida's governor may have violated human trafficking laws if it turns out any migrants were sent against their will or duped into taking the flights.

Domingo Garcia, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said that some of the migrants sent on buses from Texas to Washington, D.C. on Thursday were “tricked” — an allegation that AP has not confirmed and that officials in Texas and Arizona have denied.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes to Martha's Vineyard in what his office said was part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The Florida Legislature has earmarked $12 million to transport “unauthorized aliens” out of state.

While DeSantis' office didn't elaborate on their legal status, many who cross the border illegally are temporarily shielded from deportation after being freed by U.S. authorities to pursue asylum in immigration court — as allowed under U.S law and international treaty — or released on humanitarian parole.

DeSantis’ office didn’t answer questions about where migrants boarded planes and how they were coaxed into making the trip.

Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr told The Vineyard Gazette that one plane originated in San Antonio, raising questions about whether migrants ever set foot in Florida. Flight tracking data shows a flight originated in San Antonio, stopped in Crestview, Florida, and Charlotte, North Carolina, before landing in Martha’s Vineyard.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the arrival of two buses of migrants from Texas early Thursday outside Harris’ residence at the United States Naval Observatory. They carried more than 100 migrants from the Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.

“The Biden-Harris administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” said Abbott, who has poured billions of taxpayer dollars into making border security a signature issue.

Abbott has bused 7,900 migrants to Washington since April, later sending 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has bused more than 1,800 migrants to Washington since May. Passengers must sign waivers that the free trips are voluntary.

DeSantis appears to be taking the strategy to a new level by using planes and choosing Martha’s Vineyard, whose harbor towns that are home to about 15,000 people are far less prepared than New York or Washington for large influxes of migrants.

Texas and Florida have infuriated officials in destination cities by failing to provide passenger rosters, estimated times of arrival and other information that would make it easier to prepare. In contrast, Arizona has coordinated with officials in other cities.

President Joe Biden is facing the same challenges that dogged his predecessor, former President Donald Trump: a dysfunctional asylum system in the United States, and economic and social conditions that are prompting people from dozens of countries to flee.

U.S. authorities stopped migrants crossing from Mexico about 2 million times from October through July, up nearly 50% from the same period a year earlier. A rule in effect since March 2020 that suspends rights to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 applies to all nationalities in theory but has been largely limited to migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador because those are the only ones accepted by Mexico.

In July, less than 4 of every 10 stops at the Mexican border were subject to expulsion under the pandemic rule, known as Title 42. Many from Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua and elsewhere were released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases. U.S. authorities have struggled to expel them to their countries because of costs, strained diplomatic relations or other considerations.

Some Republicans celebrated the latest delivery of migrants from border states to sanctuary cities.

“Welcome to being a state on the Southern border, Massachusetts,” tweeted DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern.

Stephen Miller, a chief architect of Trump’s immigration policies, said bringing “a few million” migrants to Martha’s Vineyard should transform the island of about 15,000 people into “a modern Eden.”

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist said DeSantis is treating the migrants inhumanely. “It’s amazing to me what he’s willing to do for sheer political gain,” Crist said.

Associated Press writers Steve LeBlanc in Boston, Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida, Anita Snow in Phoenix and Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay

Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay

Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals said they have recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services. Nurses are seeking pay raises of more than 30% over three years, while hospitals have offered 10% to 12%. The hospital systems say the nurses' demands are unrealistic.

Timing of Meals Could Alter Your Mood

Timing of Meals Could Alter Your Mood

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The time of day -- or especially night -- that you eat may affect your mental health, according to a small new study.

Watch Now: Related Video

These foods can help keep you hydrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News