 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections.

But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show inflation is 10.2% in the Houston area and 9.4% around Dallas, higher than the latest national average of 8.5%.

Abbott and other GOP leaders are making a paradoxical argument that the U.S. economy has slumped into a recession, but Republican-led parts of the country are still booming. Those officials are blaming Biden's policies for sky-high gasoline and food prices, while taking credit for the job gains those same policies helped spur.

People are also reading…

The Texas governor tweeted on July 28: “The U.S. economy is in a recession under Biden. Meanwhile, Texas was #1 in the nation for job growth in June & more Texans have jobs today than ever before in our state’s history.”

The Associated Press found a familiar pattern in 15 Republican-led states in which governors on Twitter would praise job growth in their states, while senators would simultaneously say the national economy as a whole was crashing. These seemingly conflicting claims were also repeated in public remarks.

GOP leaders say state policies such as low tax rates and keeping business open during the pandemic helped to fuel hiring and investment. But their claims tend to ignore how job growth was also boosted by a historic injection of federal money that began in March 2020 and continued under Biden with last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Biden and his fellow Democrats have acknowledged the pain caused by inflation that hit a 40-year high this summer. But the president has stressed that the United States has avoided a recession because of the low 3.5% unemployment rate. He argues that global factors such as the pandemic, fragile supply chains and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused prices to jump — and that he’s meeting the public’s needs with the economic and climate package signed into law on Tuesday.

“Too often we hand the biggest microphone to the critics and the cynics who delight in declaring failure while those committed to making real progress do the hard work of governing,” Biden said in a swipe at the GOP.

Multiple surveys do show that voters have a sense of foreboding about the economy and that most people fault the president. Researchers said there's not a lot of academic analyses to show why many voters seem willing to blame inflation on White House policies and give a pass to statehouses, as inflation had been low in recent decades and less of a factor in elections than jobs.

Andrew Reeves, a political science professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said most voters likely judge the local and national economies by different standards. When it comes to state and local officials, voters form opinions through what they observe in their daily lives. But they often gauge the national economy through hard numbers and political ideologies.

“The ‘national economy’ is this nebulous thing that none of us actually experiences,” Reeves said. “It’s an abstract concept. We may be more willing to let our partisanship shade how we see what is going on nationally. Joe Biden is well into his term, so the honeymoon is over and he owns this economy — whether his policies are directly responsible for it or not.”

Republican governors such as Florida's Ron DeSantis and Georgia's Brian Kemp are largely unscathed on inflation, even though consumer prices are significantly above the national average in both of those states. Inflation is 10.6% in the Miami area, 11.2% in Tampa and 11.5% in Atlanta.

What many voters in Republican states are hearing is an economic argument similar to what Biden has attempted on a national scale — that job growth and government finances are strong enough to insulate people from a downturn.

DeSantis dismissed Biden’s claims that the U.S. economy remains healthy, calling that "Orwellian doublespeak.” The governor said at Florida’s Airports Council conference on Aug. 1 that his state’s budget surplus could insulate it from a downturn.

“We're not immune to the inflation, we're not immune to the energy prices,” DeSantis said. “Because Florida has been open, because Florida has excelled economically, we're in the position where we're going to be able to meet those needs of the state regardless of what Uncle Joe throws at us from Washington, D.C."

Job growth has been broad across the country. Data released Friday by the Bureau of Statistic s found that employment increased in 43 states and was essentially unchanged in seven states over the past 12 months.

But the bipartisan research group EIG analyzed job growth in the three major Republican states (Texas, Arizona and Florida) and the three major Democratic ones (California, Illinois and New York). It found that the GOP areas have fully recovered and exceeded their pandemic job totals, while the recovery has been slower in Democratic states.

What seems to be the much more overarching priority among voters is not jobs but inflation, said John Lettieri, EIG's president and CEO. At a time of political polarization, it’s striking to him how fears about prices are crossing generational, class, regional and partisan lines.

“There is strong unanimity that the economy is an issue, inflation is the No. 1 problem and Biden is to blame,” Lettieri said. "This cuts across all the divides. All those different ways we slice up the electorate, they’re all responding to this to one degree or another in strong ways.”

Inflation appears to be an inescapable challenge for Biden, even as other issues such as abortion rights appear to be rallying Democratic voters. Republicans are able promote job gains to say why they would be better at leading the economy, without having to list, as Biden has stressed in speeches, their own policies for reducing consumer prices.

Gabriel Lenz, a political science professor at the University of California Los Angeles, said the “best measure of what voters are personally experiencing” is a metric known as real disposable personal income. That figure looks at how much money people have after adjusting for taxes and inflation. Its changes over the past two years mirror those of Democratic political fortunes.

When Biden signed pandemic relief into law in March 2021, people's real disposable income climbed 28.7% from a year ago. The aid helped the economy recover while some notable economists warned it could also be inflationary. As prices rose over the past year and much of the aid expired, real disposable income has tumbled 3.5% over the past 12 months as a result.

Based on that number, Lenz concluded: “It's no surprise that people are gloomy."

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

Doctor who sexually abused patients kills himself in jail

A once-prominent neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing patients has killed himself at a New York City jail. Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was awaiting sentencing, and faced an upcoming federal trial alleging abuse spanning 15 years. He was found unresponsive Monday in a jail shower on Rikers Island, according to two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly. Cruciani's lawyer has called for an investigation into whether the jail complied with a court order to place him on suicide watch. Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers.

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is the Democratic Party’s candidate to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green defeated U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano in Saturday’s primary election. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year terms and is not eligible to run for re-election. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state. Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn.

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation

President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. Biden says, “The American people won, and the special interests lost.” The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US

U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall. It creates a new class of hearing aids that don’t require a medical exam, a prescription and other specialty services. Instead the devices will be sold online or over-the-counter at pharmacies and other retail stores. The move follows years of pressure from medical experts and consumer advocates to make the devices cheaper and easier to get. Devices for more severe hearing loss will remain prescription only.

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

Health officials say a child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska on Sunday. If confirmed, it would be the second death in the Midwest this summer from primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a usually fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba. The Douglas County Department of Health reported the child's death and the probable cause Wednesday. Researchers believe climate change may be contributing to an increase in infections since 2000. Officials have not identified the child who died. Health officials say a Missouri resident died in July after likely ingesting the amoeba at a southwestern Iowa lake.

Defense secretary Austin positive for COVID for second time

Defense secretary Austin positive for COVID for second time

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home. It’s the second time Austin has gotten the coronavirus. In a statement Monday,  Austin, 69, said his is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters. He said he’ll quarantine for the next five days in accordance with CDC guidelines and “will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home.” Austin said his last in-person contact with President Joe Biden was on July 29. Austin also had COVID in January.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News