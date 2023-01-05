 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fourth-generation Dr. Poser begins practicing at Wisconsin city's family medical clinic

  • 0
Doc Posers

Dr. Michael Poser, left, looks over family photos with his father, Dr. Sam Poser, at the Poser Clinic on Dec. 27. Dr. Michael Poser is the fourth generation of the family to practice out of the clinic that began in 1895 by Dr. E.M. Poser. 

 TERRI PEDERSON, DAILY CITIZEN

COLUMBUS — A new ‘Doc’ Poser is hanging up his shingle in Columbus following a family tradition that has been going on for four generations in the city of 5,000 people.

Dr. Michael Poser is the newest Poser to begin practicing in the Poser Clinic, 635 Park Ave. #1, Columbus. The clinic is the oldest family-owned practice in Wisconsin and was founded by Dr. E.M. Poser.

“My great-grandfather, Doc Poser, started the clinic in 1895,” Poser said.

Doc Poser started as a pharmacist but he felt a greater draw to practicing medicine, Poser said. He attended Rush University in Chicago, which eventually led him to opening his practice in Columbus.

“Doc had three sons who all became doctors with two working out of the clinic,” Poser said. “Chub (Dr. Rolf Poser, a cardiologist) and Bob (Dr. John Poser, a general surgeon).”

People are also reading…

The third son, Eduard or “Pody,”practiced both in Columbus and Chicago, Poser said.

The brothers joined the clinic in the 1940s. In the 1980s, a third generation of Posers began in the clinic. Poser joins his uncle Rolf and his father Sam at the clinic.

Poser grew up in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School, where he participated in sports and other activities. However, he also had some unique opportunities to go on rounds with his father Dr. Sam Poser when his father was visiting patients at care centers and hospitals.

“Becoming a doctor was always something that I have thought about,” Poser said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”

Poser completed his undergraduate work at UW-La Crosse and went to medical school at Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

“I came back here a few months ago after I finished residency training,” said Poser, who specializes in internal medicine. He said he knows there are great opportunities for doctors who practice internal medicine, but he also knew his calling was to serve Columbus.

“I have so much respect for the generations of physicians who have taken care of this community,” he said.

The way the Poser clinic practices is also unique. The doctors follow their patients from the clinic to the hospital. The clinic itself has some unique pieces from the past in it, but Poser said the friendly and helpful staff is the real treasure of the practice.

“In this building, we prioritize patients over anything else,” Poser said. “Sam and Rolf are two of the most dedicated physicians that I have ever ran into. I am hoping to make the community proud and my bosses proud and do a good job.”

Poser said he feels the medical training he received helped him to gain a holistic approach that he feels will be a good foundation for primary care. His specialty in internal medicine allows him to focus on diseases that affect adults.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam

Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam

A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Florida. The 25-year-old was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he controlled. Love-Robinson was 18 in 2016 when he impersonated a doctor to steal $50,000 combined from a patient and a doctor.

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?

A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher share a prominent pandemic bond: They’re each credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020.  They all still have symptoms. Nearly three years into the pandemic, it's still unclear what makes people vulnerable to long COVID. Could being female, exposure to the mono virus, or excess fat increase the chances? And why do only a small portion battle symptoms for over a year? These are among the questions scientists are seeking to answer.

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported during the broadcast. Teammates surrounded Hamlin, shielding him from public view. Many were weeping and praying while Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Teammate Stefon Diggs later went to visit Hamlin at the hospital while fans of both teams gathered outside.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Exercising can make you more money this year, according to new research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News