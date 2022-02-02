Frank Bures: Night sweats as a symptom of omicron infection (copy)

Just when we thought we knew everything about it, the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus had something new to teach us. It can cause a rather unique symptom: night sweats (NS). These were recently reported after hearing enough patients describe having them. No other COVID symptom complex has manifested these to date. Because doctors were not asking all patients about them, no one yet is sure of how common they are.

There are a multitude of news articles listed reporting on NS from the first revelation at the end of December. They have now become a marker for a new omicron infection.

NS are defined as repeated episodes of extreme perspiration that often soak bed sheets, and make sleepers change jammies. The known causes are traditionally taught in medical school first as tuberculosis, but also influenza infections, menopause (males exempted), hyperthyroidism, severe anxiety disorders, certain cancers, endocarditis, etc. A Mayo Clinic site lists 20 different conditions that precipitate them.

The actual mechanism to explain them is a bit of a mystery in most causes, especially in omicron infection. They are not associated with a fever coming and going. Omicron has created confusion in diagnosis compared to our prior knowledge of COVID symptoms because its initial symptoms seem to be more like a “cold” than the prior variants.

According to the CDC and other sources, the frequent first signs are cough, congestion, runny nose, sore or scratchy throat (also very much an omicron feature), fatigue and now night sweats.

Omicron is somewhat less liable to cause loss of taste or smell.

A couple of sources say about 13% of omicron infections develop it, but 34% of the others do. The list is roughly the same at first in those vaccinated or not.

But the severity of symptoms definitely can be far worse and more devastating in those unvaccinated. They currently constitute the majority of ICU cases and patient deaths.

The two main sources of the recognition of NS seem to come from Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical correspondent on the Dec. 28 Today Show, and Dr. Amir Khan, a physician with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service in the British paper The Sun. No actual medical paper has been published on it to date, likely because it is such new information.

The significance of NS is unknown yet beyond helping to distinguish omicron from other COVID contagions. They do not seem to signal a milder or more severe course, or if it is adversely affecting any certain organ system. Trying to search for a resource that explains what sets off the sweating is not very fruitful. A Cleveland Clinic reference says they occur when “blood vessels expand, causing increased blood flow, and then contract. This causes a sudden wave of heat that spreads throughout the body followed by sweating, reddening of skin, and rapid heartbeat. Often, the night sweat is followed by a cold chill.” It doesn’t say how that theory was derived.

A textbook resource in Chapter 211 of a book quoted in an NIH entry says, “Nights sweats are subjective reports of nocturnal sweating that result from exaggeration of the normal circadian rhythm.”

To me personally, that makes no sense. In essence, we do not know the precise cellular events that throw our poor little sweat glands into overdrive.

For now, we can use the occurrence of NS as a possible marker for an omicron invasion, and get tested for it. How long NS plague omicron patients has not been elucidated. More experience will tell. If they do continue, you have opened the medical Pandora’s box of the umpteen other possible provocations (especially if you’re not in menopause). If it is COVID, then, as the bad joke goes, “Don’t sweat the petty stuff — and don’t pet the sweaty stuff.” Likely your sleeping partner, if you have one, will not want to pet you if you’re that juicy.

Dr. Bures, a semi-retired dermatologist, since 1978 has worked Winona, La Crosse, Viroqua and Red Wing. He also plays clarinet in the Winona Municipal Band and a couple dixieland groups. And he does enjoy a good pun.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0