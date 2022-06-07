 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

French medics protest hospital crisis, deepened by COVID

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — Health workers are protesting Tuesday around France to demand more hiring and better salaries in public hospitals, after years of cost cuts that left medics submerged when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and are now forcing emergency rooms to cut services.

Nine unions and collectives organized a day of protest, including a demonstration outside the Health Ministry in Paris and in dozens of other towns and cities, to call the government’s attention to growing concerns about staff shortages.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

President Emmanuel Macron has promised a rethink of the public hospital system and commissioned an urgent review by July 1.

His government offered slight salary boosts to some hospital workers last year and authorized new equipment, but medics say the problems are deeper. Years of gradual cost cuts left France’s once-renowned public health care system understaffed and ill-prepared when the pandemic hit. Morale was already low among many medics, and some have quit the profession. Others are still reeling from the challenges of treating successive waves of COVID-19 patients.

People are also reading…

An emergency medics’ group, Samu-Urgences de France, calculated last month that more than 100 emergency facilities have either already limited services are plan to because of staff shortages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday states that Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimation of 2034. The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

Biden scrambles to avoid Americas Summit flop in Los Angeles

When leaders gather this week in Los Angeles at the Summit of the Americas, the focus is likely to veer from policy issues like migration, climate change and inflation and instead shift to something Hollywood thrives on: the drama of the red carpet. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tops a list of leaders threatening to stay home to protest the U.S.’ exclusion of authoritarian leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Experts say the event could turn into a embarrassment for the Biden administration. Some progressive Democrats have criticized it for bowing to pressure from exiles in the swing state of Florida and barring communist Cuba.

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin. That's a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier. Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger, who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday. The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it really belongs in the medicine cabinet.

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team has COVID-19. Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion Monday by Melisa McNeill, Cruz’s lead attorney. The judge said she didn't want to further delay jury selection, which has slogged on for two months. McNeill said that decision violates Cruz's right to a fair trial. The trial is over whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or life for the murder of 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High four years ago.

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

Japanese man, 83, ready for more after crossing Pacific solo

Japanese adventurer Kenichi Horie at 83 has just become the oldest person in the world to complete a solo, nonstop voyage across the Pacific Ocean — and he says he is still “in the middle of my youth” and not done yet. Horie returned home as he crossed the Kii Strait off Japan’s western coast early Saturday, completing his trans-Pacific solo voyage in 69 days after leaving a yacht harbor in San Francisco in late March. He told a welcome ceremony on Sunday he burned all his energy on the trip but looks forward to more future adventures. His preparation during the coronavirus pandemic was full of uncertainties involving vaccine requirements, testing and other logistics. He said “it was like walking on thin ice.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WhatsApp testing out ability to edit messages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News