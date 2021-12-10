Gaia Herbs Launches Line of Herbal Gummies to Help Reduce Stress and Promote Relaxation for All Lifestyles*

BREVARD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021--

Gaia Herbs, a leading natural herbal products brand in the United States, today announced the launch of its new line of USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, plant-powered herbal gummies with three concentrated, great-tasting varieties: Ashwagandha Gummies, Sleep Gummies, and Relax Gummies. All three gummy formulas are now available on gaiaherbs.com and will roll out across natural and health food stores nationally beginning in January 2022.

For more than 30 years, Gaia Herbs has been a pioneer in the natural products industry, producing the highest-quality herbal supplements assured for purity, potency, and integrity by combining scientific expertise and traditional herbal wisdom. The company brings the same approach to its new line of herbal gummies, which are expertly formulated with only the best organic and sustainably sourced herbs to help reduce stress and promote relaxation.* Gaia Herbs’ new Ashwagandha Gummies deliver a potent six grams of Ashwagandha to promote stress reduction and an increased resistance to stress.* The brand’s new Sleep Gummies blend Ashwagandha and Passionflower to maintain a sense of calm and promote a good night’s rest.* Lastly, Gaia Herbs’ new Relax Gummies contain a harmonious blend of Passionflower, Holy Basil, and Lemon Balm to maintain emotional well-being and support a sense of calm and relaxation.*

“At Gaia Herbs, we believe that plants have the power to heal. This belief is and always has been at the forefront of our product growth and innovation as a company,” said Tracy Eames, Vice President of Marketing for Gaia Herbs. “Over the last two years, we have introduced gummy products that have set a new market standard combining taste, convenience, potency, and quality. The launch of our new herbal gummies is a testament to the commitment we have made to provide consumers with a delicious, convenient way to incorporate herbal supplements into their daily routines. We know ingredients are important, so each new gummy formula is sweetened only with real fruit, flavored only with herbs and pure essential oils, and made with sustainably sourced ingredients that are clean and traceable.”

Gaia Herbs’ new herbal gummies reflect the company’s mission of producing products with transparent and sustainable sourcing. The brand believes that herbs should be sourced from where they grow best, which has allowed Gaia Herbs to create lasting relationships with other producers and farmers around the world who share their same commitment to quality, sustainability, and transparency. The line is Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and plant-powered, made without any artificial colors, preservatives, flavors, or sweeteners.

As with all Gaia Herbs supplements, the new herbal gummies are purity-tested. They are also vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free. Additional product details include:

Ashwagandha Herbal Gummies: Formulated to promote stress reduction and an increased resistance to stress: Each gummy delivers a potent six grams of this ancient adaptogenic herb to help the body cope with life’s challenges.* Sweetened only with real fruit—blueberry, apple, and date—and flavored with ginger and cinnamon, these gummies are a tasty way to support a healthy response to stress.* SRP $14.99 (45 CT); SRP $26.99 (81 CT)

Sleep Herbal Gummies: The herbal powers of Ashwagandha, Passionflower, Reishi, and Jujube date combine to help combat occasional sleeplessness.* Sweetened with apple and tart cherry, and flavored with sweet orange oil, these gummies are a delicious way to support a sense of calm and promote a restful night’s sleep, with benefits that continue to build over time.* SRP $17.99 (40 CT)

Relax Herbal Gummies: This expertly formulated blend of Passionflower, Lemon Balm, and Holy Basil promotes relaxation and helps maintain emotional well-being.* Flavored with lemon oil and sweetened with apple and blueberry, these refreshing and tasty gummies are designed to support a sense of calm in times of stress.* SRP $17.99 (45 CT)

Gaia Herbs believes in providing the highest level of transparency. Through its industry-leading Meet Your Herbs ® traceability program, consumers can enter the ID number located on the back of any of its newest herbal gummy formulas, and all other Gaia Herbs products, to learn where the ingredients came from, including how the herbs were grown, harvested, and extracted, and the tests the product underwent to validate its purity, potency, and integrity. Gaia Herbs allows consumers to do this for a simple reason: It has nothing to hide and everything to share, and the company believes that everyone has the right to know what they are putting in their body.

All Gaia Herbs products are sold through natural and independently owned health food stores across the nation as well as through gaiaherbs.com and other trusted online retail sites. To find a store near you, visit gaiaherbs.com/stores.

For over 30 years, Gaia Herbs has been connecting people, plants, and planet to create healing. Gaia Herbs is a leading herbal brand in North America committed to creating the highest-quality health and wellness products assured for purity, potency, and integrity. The company offers more than 200 herbal products, including liquid extracts, functional powders, gummies, teas, and Liquid Phyto-Caps ®. From its Certified Organic farm nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, the company uses regenerative agriculture methods to grow more than three million plants each year and harvests and extracts the herbs at just the right time, when the phytochemicals are at their peak. Gaia Herbs introduced the world’s first herb traceability program, meetyourherbs.com, which allows it to share complete transparency around its herbs and ingredients. The company is proud to be a Certified B Corporation ® using business as a force for good™. Through the Gaia Herbs Roots Initiative, the company champions environmental and social sustainability on its farm and around the world. Learn more at gaiaherbs.com and join in the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.

