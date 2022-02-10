 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Germany's Siemens sees profit up 20%, raises dividend

  • 0
Germany Siemens Earns

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG talks on stage at the virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's Siemens AG reported Thursday that net profit rose 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of the year as new orders boomed.

 Sven Hoppe - pool, DPA POOL

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany Siemens AG, global maker of big-ticket machines and industrial equipment and software, saw net profit rise 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of 2021 as the rebounding global economy increased orders for its goods, including a 1-billion euro order for high speed trains in Germany.

The company on Thursday confirmed its outlook for increased earnings going forward and proposed an increased dividend of 4 euros per share for its last fiscal year, up from 3.50 euros in fiscal 2020.

CEO Roland Busch said the company had “a very successful start" in the October-December quarter, the first of its fiscal year. Siemens experienced what Busch called an “unprecedented boom” in new orders, which rose 52% from a year earlier.

It is a key figure for the company because orders for large-scale projects that may take months or years to complete underpin future earnings and reflect economic optimism and willingness to invest in the major markets of China, Europe and the U.S.

People are also reading…

Siemens' outlook “is based on continuing healthy growth in global GDP, albeit with slowing momentum." Its projects have faced hurdles from renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and supply chain delays like the rest of the global economy, but Siemens said it expects those challenges to ease this year.

The company saw strong results and orders from its factory automation and industrial software business, which turned in just under a billion euros in earnings, with a fat profit margin of 22%.

Siemens has pursued a strategy as a “focused technology company," spinning off its less-profitable gas and power division and selling a stake in its medical equipment business, whose products include MRI imaging machines. It is moving to divest its stake in joint venture Valeo Siemens eAutomotive, which makes parts for battery and hybrid cars, and its post and parcel business Siemens Logistics.

Based in Munich, Siemens has 305,000 employees in more than 200 countries making trains, medical imaging devices and factory automation systems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Palin resumes court battle with Times after COVID illness

Palin resumes court battle with Times after COVID illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times went to trial Thursday in a case over the former Alaska governor’s claims the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Some people prefer meaningful gifts over money for Valentine's Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News