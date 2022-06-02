 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Go-broke dates pushed back for Social Security, Medicare

  • Updated
  • 0
Social Security Medicare

FILE - A Social Security card is displayed on Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday, June 2, 2022, says Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimate of 2034, and the year before that which estimated an exhaustion date of 2035.

 Jenny Kane - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — A stronger-than-expected economic recovery from the pandemic has pushed back the go-broke dates for Social Security and Medicare, but officials warn that the current economic turbulence is putting additional pressures on the bedrock retirement programs.

The annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report released Thursday says Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits in 2035, instead of last year's estimate of 2034. The year before that it estimated an exhaustion date of 2035.

The projected depletion date for Medicare’s trust fund for inpatient hospital care moved back two years to 2028 from last year’s forecast of 2026.

“Economic recovery from the 2020 recession has been stronger and faster than assumed in last year’s reports, with positive effects on the projected actuarial status of the trust funds in these reports,” the report states.

Forecasters said in the report released Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have no net effect on their long-range projections. But they also noted that assumptions for their latest report were made in February, which was before cases began climbing again nationally and inflation jumped.

People are also reading…

Social Security pays benefits to more than 65 million Americans, mainly retirees as well as disabled people and survivors of deceased workers. Medicare covers roughly 64 million older and disabled people.

Income for Medicare’s hospital insurance fund is projected to be higher than estimates from last year because the number of covered workers who help fund it and their average wages are both expected to be higher.

A main source of financing is payroll taxes on earnings paid by employees and employers. About 183 million people paid those taxes in 2021.

The report projects the Medicare “Part B” premium for outpatient coverage to remain stable at $170.10 a month. But administration officials said that projection, based on information from earlier this year, doesn’t reflect an expected drop due to an overestimation of the cost of covering the Alzheimer’s treatment Aduhelm.

The impact of the economic recovery on the trust funds has been resoundingly positive, which was stronger and faster than expected, a Treasury official said Thursday on the condition of anonymity during a call with reporters.

The trustees of Social Security and Medicare include the secretaries of Treasury, Health and Human Services, and Labor, as well as the Social Security commissioner. They are supposed to be joined by two “public trustees,” however those positions are currently vacant.

A representative from the White House did not respond to an email inquiry about whether the president intends to nominate new public trustees.

The trustees report is an added reminder of the U.S. government’s financial troubles, as it juggles historically high inflation, recovery from a pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

There was some good news for retirees, however. This year, Social Security retirees got a 5.9% boost in benefits this year, which was the biggest cost-of-living adjustment, also known as COLA, in 39 years.

Ron Thompson Jr, a 24 year-old D.C. resident, says this year’s cost of living increase has been “transformational” as a trickle-down benefit to his family, as he helps take care of his 77 year-old grandmother, who lives on the other side of town.

Transportation costs, which has surged due to high inflation, have made it difficult for Thompson and his mother to drive to take care of his grandmother.

“All of us have experienced high costs,” Thompson said. Because his grandmother can pass on some of her Social Security benefits to her daughter to help pay for gasoline costs, “the adjustment is a cushion my mom can rest on” as she travels to care for Thompson’s grandmother.

A Treasury official said this year's high inflation could prompt an 8% percent increase in benefits next year.

A new Congressional Budget Office report states that the biggest drivers of debt rising in relation to GDP are increasing interest costs and spending for Medicare and Social Security. An aging population drives those numbers.

Charles Balhous, a senior economic adviser to former President George W. Bush and a public trustee of Social Security and Medicare during the Obama administration, told The Associated Press that “the first thing that’s important to do is grasp the baseline, it’s very dire,” he said.

Balhous says failing to finance Social Security and Medicare under its current structure “would subject the programs to perpetual renegotiation,” with the threat of benefit cuts or elimination in the future.

“If we were to wait until the 2030s” to take action, “the annual shortfall would be so large — so many times larger that it’s not possible to fathom."

Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,500 flights were canceled as of 9:50 p.m EDT on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 250 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport experienced heavy travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Flight cancellations pile up on busy Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by mid-afternoon Sunday, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That follows more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday’s cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities. Delta Air Lines canceled the most flights among major U.S. airlines. Delta said Saturday's cancellations were because of bad weather and “air traffic control actions.”

N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

N. Korea moves to soften curbs amid doubts over COVID counts

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials have discussed revising stringent anti-epidemic restrictions as they maintain a widely disputed claim that the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak is slowing. The discussion at the North’s Politburo meeting Sunday suggests it will soon relax a set of draconian curbs imposed after its recent admission of the omicron outbreak out of concern about its food and economic situations. The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim and other Politburo members “examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation.” Experts say North Korea is understating its fatality rate to prevent any political damage to Kim at home.

Wisconsin judge upholds legality of private election grants

A Wisconsin circuit court judge has ruled that it was legal for private grants from a group funded by Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg to be sent to the Democratic stronghold of Madison to help it run the 2020 election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke's ruling Wednesday affirmed an earlier decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission rejecting complaints challenging the grant money from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of five voters by Erick Kaardal, a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota, who is an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society.

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

US, Canadian regulators tie hepatitis cases to strawberries

U.S. and Canadian regulators are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries. In a joint weekend statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada say at least 27 illnesses in Minnesota, California and Canada occurred after people ate FreshKampo and H-E-B brand strawberries. The strawberries were purchased between March 5 and April 25 at various U.S. retailers, including Aldi, Kroger and Walmart and at Co-op stores in Canada. The strawberries are past their shelf life, but the FDA says consumers who froze them to eat later should throw them away.

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

Hinckley to get full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

A federal judge has given his final blessing to full freedom for John Hinckley, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman noted Wednesday that Hinckley, who turned 67 on Sunday, was profoundly troubled when he shot Reagan but that he had been able to get mental health help. The judge said in September that he would free Hinckley from all remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley did not attend, did not change anything about his planned release from conditions. The judge said he was no longer a danger to himself or others.

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign

Britain is getting ready for a party featuring mounted troops, solemn prayers — and a pack of dancing mechanical corgis. The nation will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London. But behind the brass bands and the queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace lies a drive to show that the royal family still remains relevant. The royals, sometimes criticized as being out of touch, want to show that their support comes from all parts of a society that has become more multicultural amid immigration from the Caribbean, South Asia and Eastern Europe. The jubilee is also part of the effort to prepare the public for the day when Prince Charles takes the throne.

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

After mass shootings killed and wounded people grocery shopping, going to church and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it's a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Smart ways to protect your home while away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News