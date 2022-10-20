 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hacker holds Australian health insurer's data for ransom

  • Updated
  • 0

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A cybercriminal was holding for ransom an Australian health insurer’s customer data including diagnoses and treatments, in the nation’s second major privacy breach in a month, officials said on Thursday.

Trade in Medibank shares has been halted on the Australian Securities Exchange since Wednesday when police were alerted that the company had been contacted by what it described as a “criminal” who wanted to negotiate over the stolen personal data of customers.

Medibank, which has 3.7 million customers, said on Thursday the criminal had provided a sample of 100 customer policies from a purported haul of 200 gigabytes of stolen data.

Details included customer names, addresses, birth dates, national health care identification numbers and phone numbers.

Cybersecurity Minister Clare O’Neil said most concerning was that records of medical diagnoses and procedures had also been stolen.

People are also reading…

“Financial crime is a terrible thing. But ultimately, a credit card can be replaced,” O’Neil told reporters.

“The threat that is being made here to make the private, personal health information of Australians made available to the public is a dog act,” she added.

The thief had threatened to sell Medibank data to third parties and singled out records of 1,000 politicians, media personalities, actors, LGBTQ activists and drug addicts for exposure, Nine Network News reported.

“We found people with very interesting diagnoses,” the thief reportedly wrote to Medibank.

Medibank declined to comment on the reported threats and would not release details beyond its statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Medibank breach, which O’Neil described as a “ransomware attack,” came a month after a cyberattack stole from telecommunications company Optus the personal data of 9.8 million customers.

The Optus breach, which compromised the personal data of more than one-third of Australia’s population, prompted the government to propose urgent reforms to privacy laws that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect customers’ data and limit the quantity of data that can be retained.

O’Neil said cybercrime was a growing problem around the world and that Australia needed to be better prepared.

“We are going to be under relentless cyberattack essentially from here on in, and what it means is that we need to do a lot better as a country to make sure that we are doing everything we can within organizations to protect customer data and also for citizens to be doing everything that they can,” O’Neil told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“Combined with Optus, this is a huge wake-up call for the country and certainly gives the government a really clear mandate to do some things that frankly probably should have been done five years ago, but I think are still very crucially important,” she added, referring to privacy law reforms that the government hopes to pass through Parliament this year.

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said his company was working with specialized cybersecurity firms as well as police and government experts in response to the breach.

“I unreservedly apologise for this crime which has been perpetrated against our customers, our people and the broader community,” Koczkar said in a statement.

“I know that many will be disappointed with Medibank and I acknowledge that disappointment,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China's ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party's national congress held every five years, the party's Committee for Discipline and Inspection said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment. Xi Jinping, now seeking a third term as party leader, has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his decade in power. Xi's anti-graft campaign is largely popular with the public but at times has been seen as a way of sidelining political rivals and enforcing surveillance over society as a whole.

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote

Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote

With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the Nov. 8 ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights. Mailee Smith, the labor policy director at the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank that opposes the measure, says if unions win, it “could be the future of the labor movement.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the viral 'moisture sandwich' trend help dry skin?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News