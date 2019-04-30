At every stage in life there are factors that affect good nutrition. As you age, your body changes the way it processes certain foods or nutrients. Certain nutrients become more important as you age, especially in prevention or slowing progression of chronic diseases. Check the list below to find out more about these key nutrients.
Vitamin B12
Why: Vitamin B12 helps maintain healthy nervous system tissues. It is normal to have changes in your stomach secretions as you age that cause you to absorb less Vitamin B12.
How: Vitamin B12 is found in eggs, meat, fish, poultry and dairy products. If you eat a diet rich in vitamin B12 and you still may be low in this vitamin and may need a supplement.
Potassium
Why: Most people are aware that reducing sodium intake may help reduce blood pressure, however eating a diet rich in potassium can also be helpful with managing blood pressure.
How: Sources of potassium include tomatoes, bananas, oranges, avocados, cantaloupe, citrus fruit, kiwis, potatoes, dried fruit and many other foods. Certain diseases and medications may affect the way your body processes potassium. Ask your doctor or dietitian if you need to limit potassium.
Calcium
Why: Getting enough calcium and vitamin D can help to preserve bone health. After the age of 50 your calcium needs start to increase.
How: Good sources of calcium include dairy products, fish with edible bones, fortified orange juice or non-dairy milks and tofu processed with calcium. Plants such as collard greens, boy choy, turnip greens, white beans and nuts also contain some calcium.
Vitamin D
Why: Vitamin D helps the body to absorb more calcium from the foods you eat.
How: Good sources of vitamin D include exposure to sunlight, fatty fish such as salmon or tuna, and fortified foods such as milk. People with limited sun exposure, darker skin tones and conditions that affect absorption may require vitamin D supplementation.
Fiber
Why: Fiber has a variety of benefits such as helping to manage or reduce your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and constipation.
How: Good sources of fiber include whole grains, fruit, vegetables and beans. Aim for 25-35g of fiber per day.
Heart Healthy Fats
Why: Choosing foods that are low in saturated fats and contain heart healthy fats such as monounsaturated fats and omega 3s can help to manage or reduce your risk of heart disease.
How: Sources of heart healthy fats include nuts, seeds, olive oil, canola oil, avocados and fish such as salmon and tuna.
Protein
Why: Protein intake may decrease in the elderly population for various reasons. Some may find protein-rich foods such as meat difficult to chew and others may have limited ability to prepare meals.
How: To ensure adequate protein intake have a protein-rich food such as meat, eggs, dairy, beans, nuts or nut butters at every meal. Some conditions may change the way your body processes protein. Ask your doctor or dietitian if you need to limit protein.
Water
Why: As you age it is normal to experience a decreased sense of thirst, yet your body continues to require fluids.
How: Try to make half of your fluid intake plain water, and drinks fluids throughout the day. You can flavor your water with a squeeze of citrus fruit or herbs such as mint. Keeping a glass of water or water bottle next to you where it’s handy is helpful in reminding you to drink throughout your day.
Focusing on eating a variety of foods and balancing your plate using the USDA My Plate as a guide will help you get all the necessary nutrients. Contact your Gundersen physician and registered dietitian if you are concerned that you are not meeting your nutrient needs. Food is the preferred source for all nutrients, however, in some situations supplementation may be appropriate.
Pineapple Crusted Salmon
Makes 8 servings
- 8 (4 oz.) salmon fillets
- 1 (20 oz.) can crushed pineapple in juice, drained
- 2 tsp. lemon pepper seasoning
- ¾ tsp. crushed red pepper seasoning
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine drained pineapple, lemon pepper, crushed red pepper and brown sugar in bowl. Refrigerate mixture at least 20 minutes. Spray baking pan with nonstick spray. Place salmon on pan; cover each fillet with pineapple mixture. Bake uncovered for 20-30 minutes. Salmon is done when internal temperature is at or above 145⁰F.
Nutritional analysis: 280 calories, 12 g fat, 22 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 75 mg sodium
Cumin Salmon
Makes 4 servings
- 4 (4 oz.) salmon fillets
- 1 tsp. salt substitute
- ¼ tsp. ground cumin
- ¼ tsp. chili powder
- ⅛ tsp. ground paprika
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Rinse fish and pat dry. Place fish on baking sheet. In a small bowl, stir together the remaining ingredients; sprinkle on top of fish. Bake 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.
Nutritional analysis: 190 calories, 8 g fat, 26 g protein, 0 g carbohydrate,
