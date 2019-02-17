Nurses provide the heart of health care in the La Crosse region.
To recognize their great care, we want your nominations for the most exceptional nurses in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Quality health care has long been one of the strengths of living here, and nurses provide so much support when we need it the most.
Here’s your chance to tell us about a nurse who has inspired you with comfort and care.
Tell us about a nurse who has touched your life, your health and your family in meaningful ways.
With your help, the La Crosse Tribune will salute 10 exceptional nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
Beginning today through March 17, you can nominate a nurse who has made a difference in your life.
To nominate, go to https://lacrossetribune.com/contests/. You’re invited to share a photo of your favorite nurse and a brief story about your nominee and why he or she deserves special recognition.
Once we receive all the nominations, an independent panel will select nine extraordinary nursing professionals to represent thousands of their colleagues during the La Crosse Tribune’s inaugural nursing awards event May 8, sponsored by Gundersen Health System. Tickets for the event can be purchased by emailing josh.trust@lee.net
In addition, a 10th nurse will be selected as a readers’ choice winner.
Finally, one of the top 10 nurses will be recognized as nurse of the year by our judges.
The nurses also will be featured in a special commemorative section — Nurses: The Heart of Health Care — that will be published May 12 in the La Crosse Tribune, including video vignettes at www.lacrossetribune.com.
“The La Crosse Tribune is thrilled to be able to honor the key contributions nurses make on a daily basis to enrich our lives and those of our families, often in difficult times,” said Josh Trust, president and publisher of the La Crosse Tribune and River Valley Media. “This event will allow us to highlight and celebrate the amazing work being done by area nurses, and select the nurse of the year.”
“Thank you to Gundersen Health System as our presenting sponsor and to Mayo, Winona Health and Dahl Automotive Group for their support,” Trust said.
He said that any business interested in getting involved can get information at josh.trust@lee.net.
