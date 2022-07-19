Highway safety agency running ads in effort to curb speeding

When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.