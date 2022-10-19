 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid brain drain

  • Updated
  • 0

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader on Wednesday unveiled a new visa scheme to woo global talent, as the city seeks to stem a brain drain that is undermining its status as an international financial center.

Chief Executive John Lee said the new Top Talent Pass Scheme will allow those earning an annual salary of 2.5 million Hong Kong dollars ($318,472) or more and graduates of the world’s top universities to work or pursue opportunities in the city for two years.

Hong Kong, a former British colony handed to Chinese control in 1997, faces myriad challenges.

The territory has a semi-autonomous status, and its own legal system and economy, but hundreds of thousands of residents have left the city in recent years, driven by a crackdown on political dissent and diminished freedoms after authorities imposed a tough national security law, and by strict COVID-19 entry restrictions in place during much of the pandemic.

People are also reading…

Over the last two years, the city’s workforce has shrunk by about 140,000 people, Lee said.

“We must be more proactive and aggressive in competing for enterprises and competing for talent,” Lee said during his maiden policy address on Wednesday. “Apart from actively nurturing and retaining local talent, the government will proactively trawl the world for talent.”

Lee announced a raft of proposals — including tax rebates and relaxed measures for hiring foreigners — to boost the city’s competitiveness after its coronavirus restrictions hammered the local economy and drove professionals away.

Foreign new home buyers can receive a partial refund of the stamp duty — a tax levied on property purchases — on their first residential property purchase when they become permanent residents.

The government will streamline processes for companies to employ foreigners in designated professions, set up a new task force to formulate recruitment strategies and provide support for newcomers, he said.

Lee's address largely focused on efforts to recruit foreign workers and support livelihoods to try to win public trust, said Chinese University political scientist Ivan Choy.

But such measures are unlikely to boost his popularity since policies like the new visa scheme focus on attracting new, foreign talent instead of retaining local talent, Choy said.

“You are only trying to attract new blood, but you do not try to stop the bleeding,” he said.

Lee later said he also was committed to retaining local professionals, pointing to the city's education efforts and subsidies to help workers pursue their career goals.

A former security chief handpicked by Beijing to lead Hong Kong, Lee is under pressure to reposition the city as a top business and financial hub, after the exodus of residents raised fears that talent will continue leaving for rival cities like Singapore and Dubai. He aims to recruit 35,000 skilled workers Hong Kong each year.

The city’s population in mid-2022 dropped 1.6% from a year earlier, falling by 113,200 residents as of August, according to government statistics.

Singapore overtook Hong Kong in a ranking of global financial centers last month. In August, it announced a new visa that allows skilled, high-earning foreign talent to work for more than one employer at a time.

Despite Hong Kong's new talent drive, Singapore still has some advantages over Hong Kong because of its location in Southeast Asia, where some economies are growing quickly, said Simon Lee, honorary institute fellow at the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Asia-Pacific Institute of Business.

Working in a place that relies on China could pose some “career risks” for skilled workers as its economy slows. Skilled workers from mainland China also may just treat Hong Kong as a stepping stone for their careers, he said.

“Those mainland talents have more destinations (to choose from)," he said.

Lee also addressed housing and national security issues in his address.

To redress a shortage of affordable housing in the world's most expensive property market, Lee pledged to provide enough land to build 72,000 private residential apartments over the next five years.

He also said the government would speed up the development of public housing by introducing simpler layouts to reduce waiting times for applicants, who currently wait an average of six years to get apartments. Other measures include introducing a minimum size limit for new units.

Lee said the government would “further strengthen the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security” as the city prepares to enact its own security law. Such efforts were shelved in 2003 after fears about a loss of freedoms sparked massive protests.

New laws and regulations will also be implemented to regulate crowdfunding activities and enhance cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, he said.

Lee gave no sign he plans to ease pandemic restrictions in the city.

Hong Kong will focus on actively monitoring the coronavirus instead of “lying flat,” and will aim to reduce severe cases and deaths as well as protect those at high-risk of the coronavirus, among others, according to Lee.

Currently, travelers to Hong Kong no longer need to complete mandatory quarantines. but they do have to do a slew of coronavirus tests daily in their first week. They are only allowed to enter venues such as restaurants and museums when they've tested negative for the coronavirus for three days in a row upon arrival.

Local authorities say the current measures achieve a balance between allowing easier international travel and controlling new infections. Critics say the relaxed entry measures won't do much to boost tourism since visitors will face the hassle of COVID-19 testing and are not free to eat out or explore certain attractions in the city for several days.

Soo reported from Singapore.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

China's ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party's national congress held every five years, the party's Committee for Discipline and Inspection said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment. Xi Jinping, now seeking a third term as party leader, has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his decade in power. Xi's anti-graft campaign is largely popular with the public but at times has been seen as a way of sidelining political rivals and enforcing surveillance over society as a whole.

Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of his effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” At issue is whether millions of dollars in interest earned on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, disbursed through the American Rescue Plan, was used to facilitate the flight of about 50 Venezuelans from Texas to Massachusetts in mid-September, with a stopover in Florida. The recovery funds program has strict requirements on how the money can be spent.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency

The Biden administration says the COVID-19 public health emergency will continue through Jan. 11 as officials brace for a spike in cases this winter. The decision comes as the pandemic has faded from the forefront of many people’s minds. Daily deaths and infections are dropping and people — many of them maskless — are returning to schools, work and grocery stores as normal. The public health emergency was first declared in January 2020 and renewed every 90 days since. It's dramatically changed how health services are delivered. The administration has said it would provide 60 days notice before it ends the public health emergency.

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Spacey trial proceeds after his lawyer contracts COVID-19

Spacey trial proceeds after his lawyer contracts COVID-19

The lawyer for actor Kevin Spacey has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the week-old civil sex abuse trial has resumed with testimony from a psychologist. Manhattan federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said his first concern after attorney Jennifer Keller tested positive Thursday morning was to ensure that the jury was safe and courthouse protocols were followed. Keller questioned actor Anthony Rapp on Wednesday about his claim that Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was 14 years old. At the time, Spacey was 26. Spacey has denied Rapp's claim. Facemasks are optional in the courtroom and Keller was not wearing one Wednesday.

Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers

Small businesses brace for cautious holiday shoppers

Small businesses are stocking the shelves early this holiday season and waiting to see how many gifts inflation-weary shoppers feel like giving. Holiday shopping was relatively strong during the past two years as shoppers flocked online to spend, aided by pandemic stimulus dollars. Sales in November and December have been averaging roughly 20% of annual retail sales, according to National Retail Federation. This year, small businesses are bracing for a more muted season.  AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, forecasts that holiday sales will rise between 4% to 7%, far below last year’s growth of 16%.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seven natural ways to get rid of a headache

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News